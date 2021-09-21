 Skip to main content
Rabid bat found in Greensboro, Guilford County health officials say
Rabid bat found in Greensboro, Guilford County health officials say

GREENSBORO — A bat found on Deep Green Drive in Greensboro tested positive for the rabies virus on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Guilford County health department.

It's the ninth confirmed case of animal rabies in Guilford County this year.

A spokeswoman for the department said there was no human contact with the bat and no pets were known to have come into contact with it.

Any mammal can get rabies, including people. So what is it and how is it transmitted?

North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs, and ferrets) four months or older be vaccinated for rabies. Animals that are confined in outdoor fenced areas also should have current rabies vaccinations, the health department said in the release.

Rabies circulates within the area's wildlife population throughout the year. Here are some tips from the department to help prevent you, your family and your pets from being exposed to the rabies virus:

• Supervise pets when they are outdoors. You may be able to prevent them from having contact with wild animals and lessen the possibility of rabies exposure.

• Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive. Do not approach, try to play with, touch, rescue or treat any wildlife. If you find a sick or injured animal, contact Animal Control at 336-641-5990.

• Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior. Wild animals are not usually friendly so be very careful if they approach you.

• Do not try to separate fighting animals.

• Feed your pets indoors. Leaving food outside will attract dogs, cats, and other wildlife into your yard.

• Report stray animals to animal control at 336-641-5990 in Greensboro and 336-883-3224 in High Point. Stray animals may not have current rabies vaccinations.

• If a person is bitten by an animal (domestic or stray), wash the bitten area immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention, and report the bite to animal control.

For more information on rabies prevention, contact Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services

Inmate found unresponsive at jail in High Point has died, Guilford sheriff says
Crime

Inmate found unresponsive at jail in High Point has died, Guilford sheriff says

Dakota Stevens, 27, was found unresponsive but breathing inside a holding cell about 4:15 p.m. on Monday, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Detention and medical staff started life-saving measures and EMS arrived about 4:25 p.m. to take Stevens to High Point Medical Center. He was later transferred to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem where he died about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

