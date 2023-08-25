GREENSBORO — A bat found on Honeysuckle Drive has tested positive for rabies, the Guilford County health department said in a news release.

The bat tested positive for the virus on Friday. This is the ninth confirmed case of animal rabies in the county this year.

North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs, and ferrets) aged 4 months or older be vaccinated for rabies.

Supervising pets when they are outdoors could prevent contact with wild animals and lessen the possibility of rabies exposure, the release said.

Here are some tips to help prevent being exposed to the rabies virus:

• Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive. Do not approach any wildlife and if you find a sick or injured animal, contact Animal Control at 336-641-5990.

• Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior. Wild animals are not usually friendly so be very careful if they approach you.

• Do not try to separate fighting animals.

• Feed your pets indoors. Leaving food outside will attract dogs, cats, and other wildlife into your yard.

• Report stray animals to animal control at 336-641-5990 in Greensboro and 336-883-3224 in High Point.

• If you are bitten by an animal, wash the area immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention. Report the bite to animal control.