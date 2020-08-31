HIGH POINT — A rabid fox found in High Point marks the 12th confirmed case of rabies in Guilford County this year, according to Guilford County Public Health.
The rabid fox was found on Wesseck Drive in High Point tested positive for the rabies virus on Saturday, the health department news release said.
North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs and ferrets), whether living inside or outside, age 4 months or older, be vaccinated. Even animals confined in outdoor fenced areas should have current rabies vaccinations because wild animals can get into those areas and attack pets, health officials said. Supervising pets outdoors could prevent contact with wild animals and lessen the possibility of rabies exposure.
For information on rabies prevention or to schedule an educational program, contact Guilford County Animal Services at 335-641-2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animals-services.
