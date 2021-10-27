Rabid raccoon found in Greensboro marks 10th rabies case in Guilford this year, health officials say

GREENSBORO — A raccoon found on Irwin Street in Greensboro tested positive for the rabies virus on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Guilford County health department.

It's the tenth confirmed case of animal rabies in Guilford County this year.

North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs, and ferrets) four months or older be vaccinated for rabies. Animals that are confined in outdoor fenced areas also should have current rabies vaccinations, the health department said in the release.

Rabies circulates within the area's wildlife population throughout the year. Here are some tips from the department to help prevent you, your family and your pets from being exposed to the rabies virus:

• Supervise pets when they are outdoors. You may be able to prevent them from having contact with wild animals and lessen the possibility of rabies exposure.

• Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive. Do not approach, try to play with, touch, rescue or treat any wildlife. If you find a sick or injured animal, contact Animal Control at 336-641-5990.

• Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior. Wild animals are not usually friendly so be very careful if they approach you.