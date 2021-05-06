 Skip to main content
Rabid raccoon found in Greensboro marks 2nd confirmed rabies case in Guilford this year
Rabid raccoon found in Greensboro marks 2nd confirmed rabies case in Guilford this year

GREENSBORO — A rabid raccoon found in Greensboro marks the second case of confirmed rabies in Guilford County this year, according to Guilford County Public Health. 

The raccoon found on Nantucket Road tested positive for rabies on Wednesday, the health department said.

Any mammal can get rabies, including people. So what is it and how is it transmitted?

North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs and ferrets), whether living inside or outside, age 4 months or older, be vaccinated. Even animals confined in outdoor fenced areas should have current rabies vaccinations because wild animals can get into those areas and attack pets, health officials said. Supervising pets outdoors could prevent contact with wild animals and lessen the possibility of rabies exposure. 

For information on rabies prevention or to schedule an educational program, contact Guilford County Animal Services at 335-641-2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animals-services.

