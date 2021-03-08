Rabid raccoon found in Pleasant Garden

PLEASANT GARDEN — A rabid raccoon was found in the area of McClintock Road, the Guilford County Health Department said in a news release.

The raccoon tested positive for rabies on March 5. It's the first case of rabies in the county in 2021, according to the release.

N.C. law requires all domestic pets (cats, dogs and ferrets) aged 4 months or older to have current rabies vaccinations. This applies to animals who live inside or outside of the home, according to the release.

To report a stray animal or suspected case of rabies, contact animal control at 336-641-5990.