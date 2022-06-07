Rabid raccoon in High Point is 12th rabies case this year in Guilford County

HIGH POINT — A raccoon found on West Parris Avenue marks the 12th case of rabies in Guilford County this year, health officials said.

The raccoon tested positive on Tuesday, June 7, the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release.

Rabies causes acute inflammation of the brain and if left untreated in humans or animals is fatal. The virus is typically transmitted through biting or scratching, according to information from Guilford County Animal Services. It can also be spread by licking, when infected saliva makes contact with open cuts or wounds, and with the mouth, eyes, and nose, Animal Services said.

In this area, rabies is mostly spread by infected raccoons, foxes, skunks, and bats, Animal Services said.

So far this year, Guilford County has confirmed rabies in two bats, two skunks, three raccoons and five dogs, according to data compiled by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets, whether living inside or outside, that are 4 months or older be vaccinated for rabies.

Find more information on rabies prevention by contacting Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506 or www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.