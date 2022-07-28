Rabid skunk found in Greensboro, Guilford County health officials say

GREENSBORO — A skunk found on Ridge Grove Court in Greensboro tested positive for the rabies virus on Tuesday, Guilford County public health officials said in a news release.

This is the 15th confirmed case of animal rabies in the county in 2022.

North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs, and ferrets), 4 months or older be vaccinated for rabies. Animals that are confined in outdoor fenced areas should have current rabies vaccinations.

Supervising pets when they are outdoors could prevent contact with wild animals and lessen the possibility of rabies exposure, the health department said.

Rabies circulates within the wildlife population throughout the year. Here are some tips to help prevent you or your family from being exposed to the rabies virus:

• Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive. If you find a sick or injured animal, contact Animal Control at 336-641-5990.

• Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior. Wild animals are not usually friendly so be very careful if they approach you.

• Do not try to separate fighting animals.

• Feed your pets indoors. Leaving food outside will attract dogs, cats, and other wildlife into your yard.

• Report all stray animals to Animal Control at 336-641-5990 in Greensboro and 336-883-3224 in High Point.

• If a person is bitten by an animal (domestic or stray), wash the bitten area immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention and report the bite to Animal Control.

For more information on rabies prevention, contact Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506 or visit guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.