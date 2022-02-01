Rabid skunk found in High Point; first case of rabies in Guilford County this year

HIGH POINT — A skunk found on Skeet Club Road tested positive Tuesday for rabies, according to a release from the Guilford County health department.

This is the first confirmed case of animal rabies in 2022, the release said.

North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs, and ferrets) aged four months or older, whether living inside or outside, be vaccinated for rabies.

Supervising pets when they are outdoors could prevent contact with wild animals and lessen the possibility of rabies exposure, the health department said.

Here are some tips to help prevent you or your family from being exposed to the rabies virus:

• Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive. Do not approach, try to play with, touch, rescue or treat any wildlife. If you find a sick or injured animal, contact animal control at 336-641-5990.

• Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior. Wild animals are not usually friendly so be very careful if they approach you.

• Do not try to separate fighting animals.