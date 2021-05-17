 Skip to main content
Raccoon found in Greensboro tests positive for rabies, Guilford County health department says
Raccoon found in Greensboro tests positive for rabies, Guilford County health department says

GREENSBORO — A raccoon that was found on Hanner Street has tested positive for rabies, the Guilford County health department said in a news release Monday.

This is the third confirmed case of animal rabies in 2021, according to the release.

Any mammal can get rabies, including people. So what is it and how is it transmitted?

North Carolina law requires that all pets (cats, dogs and ferrets), whether living inside or outside, aged 4 months or older be vaccinated against rabies.

The health department urges pet owners to supervise their pets when they are outdoors, which might prevent contact with wild animals that may have rabies.

Rabies circulates throughout the year.

Here are some tips from the health department to help prevent you or your family from being exposed to the rabies virus:

• Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive. Do not approach, try to play with, touch, rescue or treat any wildlife. If you find a sick or injured animal, contact animal control at 336-641-5990.

• Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior. Wild animals are not usually friendly so be very careful if one approaches you.

• Do not try to separate fighting animals.

• Feed your pets indoors. Leaving food outside will attract dogs, cats and other wildlife into your yard.

• Report stray animals to animal control at 336-641-5990 in Greensboro and 336-883-3224 in High Point. Stray animals may not have current rabies vaccinations.

• If bitten by an animal (domestic or stray), wash the bite area immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention and report the bite to animal control.

For more information on rabies prevention, please Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.

