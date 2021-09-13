Raccoon found on Silver Oak Court tests positive for rabies, Guilford County health department says

GREENSBORO — A raccoon found on Silver Oak Court in Greensboro tested positive for rabies on Thursday, the Guilford County health department said in a news release.

This is the eighth confirmed case of animal rabies in 2021, the health department said.

North Carolina law requires that all pets (cats, dogs and ferrets), whether living inside or outside, aged 4 months or older be vaccinated against rabies.

The health department urges pet owners to supervise their pets when they are outdoors, which might prevent contact with wild animals that may have rabies.

Rabies circulates throughout the year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Here are some tips from the health department to help prevent you or your family from being exposed to the rabies virus:

• Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive. Do not approach, try to play with, touch, rescue or treat any wildlife. If you find a sick or injured animal, contact animal control at 336-641-5990.

• Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior. Wild animals are not usually friendly so be very careful if one approaches you.

• Do not try to separate fighting animals.