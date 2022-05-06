Rain or shine: Triad colleges will celebrate graduates this weekend

GREENSBORO — Several local colleges and universities are busy preparing to celebrate their latest graduates this weekend — while keeping a close eye on the weather.

UNCG

UNCG is holding its commencement at 10 a.m. today in the Greensboro Coliseum. The university plans to confer 2,137 bachelor’s degrees, 598 master’s degrees and 103 doctoral degrees, officials announced in a news release.

The university’s doctoral hooding ceremony took place Thursday morning at UNCG Auditorium.

The commencement speaker during today’s ceremony will be Broadway legend Beth Leavel, ’80 MFA, who will also receive an honorary degree. The Tony Award-winning actress has performed in 13 shows on Broadway and is preparing for the lead role in Elton John’s musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada” in Chicago this summer.

Today’s ceremony will also mark the university’s first class of students to graduate from the master’s sustainability and environment program.

Seating in the coliseum is open and no tickets are required. Parking is free and no passes are required for students or guests.

High Point University

High Point University plans to hold an outdoor commencement ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday on Roberts Hall Lawn. Campus leaders are preparing a backup rain plan in the Qubein Arena, which would affect the number of guests allowed for each graduate.

“We may not make a decision to change the location to the Qubein Arena until 6:15 a.m. on Saturday morning,” according to the university’s website.

If enacted, the rain plan would allow for a total of four ticketed family members — and two different graduation ceremonies would be held in the Qubein Arena, officials said.

For more details, visit highpoint.edu/commencement/rain-plan/.

Rain or shine, the university will confer 1,285 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees, campus officials said in a news release.

Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of KIND Snacks, will be the commencement speaker.

The ceremony is not open to the public.

Greensboro College

Campus leaders at Greensboro College have also planned for an outdoor commencement ceremony while preparing a rain plan if needed.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday on the Front Campus. There is no limit to the number of guests who can attend.

If there is light rain, the ceremony will still be held outside. Ponchos will be provided for graduating students, faculty members and others on the platform. Guests are welcome to bring umbrellas.

If heavier rain or severe weather is forecast, the college will hold commencement in the Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center.

Each graduating student will receive two tickets for family and friends to attend.

Graduating students may receive their tickets this morning at commencement rehearsal.

It was not immediately known at press time Thursday evening if the college would invoke its rain plan.