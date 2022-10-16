If a mass shooting can happen in this quiet Raleigh community, what place is next?

RALEIGH — They were going to start looking to buy their own place early next year, somewhere on the outskirts of town, somewhere with a bigger and nicer yard. For three years, Tracey Howard and his wife had been renting in the Hedingham neighborhood in the eastern part of the city, but they wanted a home of their own. That was the dream.

On Friday afternoon, though, there was a bullet hole in the mailbox next to his driveway and a police car idling in the street, an officer keeping watch. Television reporters jockeyed to put microphones and cameras in Howard’s face while he tried to explain his stolen future, and a dream that now will never come true.

“Things don’t seem real,” he said, staring into a void while he sat on his front porch. “Nothing seems real.”

****

Howard, 57, had gone to the store a day earlier to buy light bulbs and when he returned his wife was on that same porch, bleeding from gunshots, their dog shot dead at her feet.

Nicole Connors was one of five people killed after neighbors say Austin Thompson, a teenager dressed in camouflage, ambushed the community.

From several accounts, Thompson, 15, terrorized his neighborhood and the greenway that runs parallel to it. The rampage began late Thursday afternoon, an evil defiling the beauty of an enviable mid-October day when the gun blasts first echoed on Sahalee Way. The shooter then made his way across the fairway of a golf course and onto the Neuse River Greenway, a popular biking and walking trail, where the horror continued.

Police say the 15-year-old boy turned the gently curving streets of Hedingham into a killing zone.

Days later, the carnage from Raleigh’s deadliest mass shooting is only beginning to come into focus, the emotional toll just starting to be understood. What began as the most idyllic of North Carolina autumn days — the leaves turning, the State Fair starting — turned into what Gov. Roy Cooper described as a nightmare come true.

For resident Marvin Judd, Connors and her beloved Sami were a fixture of his daily routine.

“I’d see her walking that dog,” said Judd, 76, who’s lived in Hedingham, a densely developed neighborhood, for 20 years. “And I’d stop and talk to her on my way out and on my way back in.”

And, then, she was gone — and the peace of Hedingham was shattered.

Four others died Thursday: Thompson’s own brother, James Thompson, 16; Susan Karnatz, 49; Mary Marshall, 34; and off-duty officer Gabriel Torres, 29, who was killed while leaving for his shift with the Raleigh Police Department.

In a country where gun violence never stops, where gunmen have killed elementary school children in their classrooms; where people have died en masse at concerts and nightclubs and movie theaters; where the names of places like Newtown and Aurora and Columbine and Uvalde conjure memories of the horrors that happened there, Raleigh joined a dreaded club.

The shootings in east Raleigh are the 531st mass shooting in America in 2022, according to one estimate.

Newtown and Uvalde taught us that elementary schools aren’t immune to this carnage. Las Vegas showed us the same thing about an outdoor concert. In Aurora, it was a movie theater. At Highland Park, outside of Chicago, it was a Fourth of July parade.

Raleigh’s lesson proved as frightening as any: Not even our neighborhoods are safe havens.

Howard thought about how if he’d been home he likely would have been out on the porch, next to his wife, when the gunman began firing. It was no consolation. He sounded haunted that he hadn’t been there.

“This is my life now,” he said.

****

By Friday, Howard knew he couldn’t stay in Hedingham — not two doors down from where Thompson lived. Police tape still surrounded that house, one part of a crime scene stretched through the winding streets with the manicured lawns and the pumpkins out front, through a fairway where detectives looked for clues and down onto the greenway in the distance.

“How can I?” he said.

Hedingham is much like most American neighborhoods. You may not know the name of every person on your block, but people greet each other across driveways and can always find something to chat about.

Joshua Phillips, who would often join Connors on walks with his pit bull, said Thursday’s slaughter was a “wake-up call.”

“Letting you know how real it is, where everything’s at right now. And, I mean, you can’t let your guard down, that’s for sure,” Phillips said Friday, as police finished processing two crime scenes just around the corner. “I mean, now you walk with a bit of caution. You don’t know what’s going on, who’s into what.”

The sprawling 18-hole course at Hedingham Golf Club serves as a grand gateway to the community along its southwest border. Now, the brick ledges lining its entrance — each read HEDINGHAM in gilded block letters — are piled high with flower bouquets and candles, the state flag flying at half-staff beside the makeshift memorial.

Volunteers passed out free meals across the street from the golf club entrance Friday evening while counselors and a golden retriever in a "blue therapy" dog vest greeted the grieving community.

With its golf course, lake and community swimming pool, the sprawling neighborhood of single-family and townhomes is a relatively affordable oasis in a booming real estate market. Banana trees, azaleas and rhododendron bushes adorn neat lawns, many dotted with pumpkins, ghosts and other Halloween decorations.

The community had planned a fall festival, but gathered late Saturday afternoon instead for a vigil to remember those lost. A memorial adorned with flowers displayed photos of the five who were killed.

The crowd prayed for healing, lit candles and a group from a nearby church sang “Amazing Grace.”

Allison and Braden Greenawalt moved to Hedingham in 2019 shortly before the pandemic started. Even as the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to stay closer to home, she found support from her new friends. It was that network of people she clung to on Thursday night.

“It’s been a very warm community for people who support each other,” she said, tears rolling down her cheeks as blue and white police flashers lit the night. “We are a group of people who care about each other and stick together.”

One of the neighborhood’s treasures is the Neuse River Greenway, a bicycle and walking trail that snakes along behind the Greenawalts’ home. At least two of the victims were found there, according to 911 calls.

As she walked the greenway Friday afternoon, 31-year-old Sara Cutter said she sensed “a lingering sadness over Raleigh.”

“It’s one of the better places to feel like you’re in nature in the city,” Cutter, a salesperson, said as she walked the path with a friend. “It’s tucked away with trees in a lot of spots. Kind of makes you forget you’re in the city for a moment.”

That quiet atmosphere was all the more important as she processes this tragedy in her hometown.

“I’ve seen some somber faces while I’ve been out walking today,” she said. “But it’s also been good to see people out. The community — that’s what will get us through.”

Despite the tragedy, Cutter said she intends to keep using the trail. But, she added, “I’ll probably never go alone again.”

****

Lavarius Thompson, who lives steps away from where it appears the carnage began, usually works out in his open garage but he decided to rest Thursday. If he hadn’t, he could’ve been a target. He’d moved to the neighborhood in part because he found it to be safer than where he grew up in South Florida.

In Hedingham, he said, he’d discovered “the best sleep I’ve had in years.”

Yet Thursday night there was no sleep. Thompson, who isn't related to the alleged shooter, stayed up until 5 a.m. talking with a neighbor, two friends consoling each other.

“It ain’t just here, man,” Thompson said. “It’s everywhere. Every time you turn the corner, somebody’s just — somebody’s just got violence on their mind.”

Hedingham is a large subdivision that wouldn’t look out of place in just about any city in America. All around, on porches and front doors and in yards, were scenes that contrasted with the crime scene: autumn-colored wreaths and flowers and pumpkins and Halloween decorations and, on the side of one front door, a wooden sign that read, “Home sweet home.”

Before Thursday, the neighborhood had been like any other place where people never thought something like this might happen. Now it is transformed, like the supermarket in Buffalo or elementary school in Uvalde or the church in Charleston.

It happened here. And if it could happen here, what will be the next place?