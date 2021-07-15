Ralph Havis, owner of Beef Burger in Greensboro, dies at 78

GREENSBORO — Ralph Havis, owner of the iconic Beef Burger restaurant, has died, his niece confirmed.

Havis, who operated the popular restaurant on Gate City Boulevard, was 78 when he died Wednesday.

His restaurant, which closed in May, was a mainstay among long-time residents.

"A lot of people have a lot of great memories of him," his niece, Jennifer Hippert, said. "He was definitely like an icon in the community."

Annya Roland, who worked at Beef Burger, fondly recalled her former boss.

"He’s going to make sure that you're going to do your work, but at the same time he will make sure you will have a laugh at work," she said. "He was more than just a boss man to me, he was more like a grandfather."

When rumors spread in April of Beef Burger closing, customers lined up around the building to get hamburgers dipped in the restaurant's tangy homemade sauce — and to reminisce.

Many had visited the restaurant as children. The building, with its sloping roof, wall of windows and fading yellow, blue and red paint, featured the same vintage decor inside as it did years ago.