Ralph Havis, owner of Beef Burger in Greensboro, dies at 78
top story

Ralph Havis, owner of Beef Burger in Greensboro, dies at 78

BEEF_BURGER_140121 (copy)

Ralph Havis serves customers at his Beef Burger restaurant in Greensboro in 2005. Havis, whose restaurant attracted a legion of fans, died Wednesday. 

 LYNN HEY/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Ralph Havis, owner of the iconic Beef Burger restaurant, has died, his niece confirmed.

Havis, who operated the popular restaurant on Gate City Boulevard, was 78 when he died Wednesday.

His restaurant, which closed in May, was a mainstay among long-time residents. 

"A lot of people have a lot of great memories of him," his niece, Jennifer Hippert, said. "He was definitely like an icon in the community."

Annya Roland, who worked at Beef Burger, fondly recalled her former boss.

"He’s going to make sure that you're going to do your work, but at the same time he will make sure you will have a laugh at work," she said. "He was more than just a boss man to me, he was more like a grandfather." 

When rumors spread in April of Beef Burger closing, customers lined up around the building to get hamburgers dipped in the restaurant's tangy homemade sauce — and to reminisce.

Many had visited the restaurant as children. The building, with its sloping roof, wall of windows and fading yellow, blue and red paint, featured the same vintage decor inside as it did years ago.

Havis, who had a history of smoking but had given it up, had a cancerous mass in his lung, Hippert said. With his health declining, he was no longer able to operate the eatery, she said. 

Rumors that Beef Burger was closing brought a crowd of customers in April 2021. The popular Greensboro restaurant closed the following month.

Havis was 18 when he walked into the burger joint and asked for a job.

“I thought it was sissy work at first,” Havis told the News & Record in 2005. “I’d only seen women cooking. ... I’ve changed my outlook a whole lot.”

At the time, the job paid $1 an hour. In those days, you could buy a hamburger, fries and soft drink for 47 cents.

“Man, I thought I was making big money,” Havis said.

Beef Burger, originally called Biff-Burger, began as a chain of drive-up hamburger stands that sprouted from Florida to Toronto in the mid-1950s. Some locations in the Biff chain, which stood for “best in fast food,” were bought by Burger King in the 1960s.

The name was changed to Beef Burger for the remaining restaurants to avoid confusion.

Havis bought the franchise 10 years after he started working there, and it became his passion, Hippert said.

"That was his life, his legacy. He did exactly what he wanted," she said.

Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, 1900 Vanstory St. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services.

Check back at greensboro.com for updates to this story.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

