Ramp closure scheduled on US 29 In Guilford County starting early Saturday

GREENSBORO — Beginning early Saturday, state transportation workers plan to close a ramp on U.S. 29 North at Interstate 40 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive North between mile marker 128 and mile marker 129 in Guilford County.

The ramp closure will begin 6 a.m. Saturday and end Monday at 6 a.m., allowing workers to safely complete paving and striping operations, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be routed down I-40 East to I-785 then merging back onto U.S. 29 North. Drivers should be cautious when approaching the work zone.