HIGH POINT — A new ramp for Interstate 85 Business North is coming. But the existing ramp will be closed for two years while a new one is built, state transportation officials said Wednesday.

The ramp will be closed starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release.

It will not reopen until November 2024.

A detour will be in place to get drivers to I-85 North Business.