GREENSBORO – Two southbound lanes in the 2500 block of Randleman Road between Teague Street and Creek Ridge Road will be closed for much of Tuesday because of sewer line work.

The closures will begin at 7 a.m., and work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m.

Motorists can expect cause minor traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Signs and traffic cones are in place.

Dates and times could change because of the weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on city streets.

For water and sewer emergencies, water main breaks, sewer stoppages, taste, odor and discolored drinking water, and hydrant flushing, call 336-373-2033.