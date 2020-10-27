 Skip to main content
Rapper Common to visit Greensboro Wednesday for early voting events
Virus Outbreak Jail Campaign

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020 file photo, Common introduces a performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

 Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

GREENSBORO — Grammy-award winning rapper and activist Common will be in Greensboro for a day of early voting events on Wednesday with the "Biden for President North Carolina" campaign. 

Common will begin the day at a canvassing kickoff before accompanying members of the campaign team to knock on doors around Guilford County.

The door-to-door effort will be followed up with a game of basketball with young community members. Instead of playing HORSE, the group with play "BIDEN."

To wrap up his visit, Common will host a concert at N.C. A&T at 5 p.m., which will conclude with a “March to the Polls” at a nearby voting site, encouraging concert attendees to vote early. Organizers said the concert was not open to the public as of late Tuesday. 

Common's visit to North Carolina comes in the midst of early voting, which has seen a record number of voters. 

He has an honorary degree from Winston Salem State University and where he was a keynote speaker at its 2015 commencement.

