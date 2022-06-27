Ready for takeoff: From renovating to relocating, PTI has big plans on its radar

GREENSBORO — Airline travel is picking up at Piedmont Triad International Airport with a staggering 141% year-to-date passenger increase, according to recent data.

This isn’t the only thing taking off at the airport. Both PTI and the Federal Aviation Administration are working on over 10 new projects at and around the airport. Some are nearing completion and others just getting started.

Repairing the runway

Two of the airport’s three runways — the 10,001-foot main runway and the 6,380-foot crosswind runway — are currently under construction. The two runways are part of a project that’s been in progress for over three years.

The main runway is the oldest of the two and closest to the terminal building. Kevin Baker, the executive director of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, said it is in great need of repair and has to be completely reconstructed.

“It had been a long time since it had been heavily maintained,” Baker said. “Just like a road, runways over time start to break up and that can be very dangerous for engines. So, you have to maintain a runway just like you maintain a highway.”

Two weeks ago, the airport started the next phase of runway renovations, which involves reconstructing the south end of the main runway. While under construction, the main runway has been shortened but is still operable.

The crosswind runway intersects with the construction of the main runway and has been completely shut down. Because of that, there may be more traffic than usual on the airport's 9,000-foot parallel runway.

The total for all of the runway construction phases is $54 million — funding which will come from the FAA.

The crosswind runway should remain closed from now until late November. The main runway will remain at a shortened length until October, when it should be closed until late November for construction.

Replacing escalators

The airport is in the construction phase of replacing all six escalators. According to Baker, the escalators are 40 years old and have been a “maintenance nightmare” due to breakdowns.

This escalator replacement is occurring at the same time as the renovation of the airport’s 13 main terminal entry vestibules, which are also 40 years old. The vestibule doors, which swing open and shut, will be converted to ones that slide. Baker said this improvement is to both modernize the airport’s technology and prevent the doors from being pushed open into the building by strong winds.

“It’s sort of like the welcome mat to the terminal building,” Baker said. “It is right where you come in. So we want it to be attractive. We want it to be modern.”

Each renovation is being done individually to allow for multiple entry and escalators to be available for passengers. Baker said the $4.2 million project will most likely take close to a year and a half to two years to complete.

Designing new concourses

The airport’s two concourses are in a design phase of remodeling. Baker said they are both outdated, especially the south concourse, which hasn’t had any renovations other than painting and carpeting in the last 40 years.

“We are in the process of deciding what we are going to do to create a drastic improvement,” Baker said. “That’ll really change the feel of the building. That’ll make for a completely different arrival experience, especially for people that have never been here. We want people to get off the airplane and say, 'Wow, I’ve arrived somewhere cool and modern.'”

Baker said the concourses will be themed specifically to the Triad, creating a sense of place and show what the area has to offer. He said this could include designs of the area’s history of furniture, textiles and tobacco, sports such as golf and basketball and the aerospace industry.

The airport will also renovate the lobby and all of the bathrooms, which Baker said ties back to the concourse work and will create a consistent feel throughout the building.

The $2 million project is still in the design phase and won’t start construction for about another year. When work does start, Baker said the construction will most likely occur in phases and could change the way gates work.

However, he said any changes will be clearly communicated to passengers.

Other renovations in the works

• Control tower: The FAA is expanding the airport’s control tower to more than twice its height. The new tower will provide better visibility of the airfield and should be finished sometime early next year. Cost: $61 million and is funded by the FAA.

• Radar system: The FAA is relocating the airport’s radar system to a new location off of Market Street. Baker said the current radar system sits near the entrance to the airport and is interfering with land the airport needs to grade for future economic development. Baker said the hope is to get it running in the next few months. Cost: $10 million and is funded by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

• Rental car facilities: Some of the rental car facilities at the airport are being relocated, which Baker said is to make room for another airport project.

• New cooling tower: The cooling tower sits on the airport's roof and is being upgraded and moved to a site north of the building. Baker said improvements are being made to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

• Boom Supersonic: Land grading has begun at the site of the new Boom Supersonic manufacturing facility, which should start construction sometime in the fall. The facility will be used to build the company’s Overture airplane. The grading will be funded by the state Department of Transportation and costs $15 million. North and west of PTI, the airport is also grading for other aerospace companies and future projects.

Baker said while undergoing renovations, the airport will continue to minimize any disruptions for passengers.

“There's going to be impacts that are temporary and unavoidable," Baker said, "but we’re trying to do the best we can to make it as least impactful as possible on the passengers.”

Contact Brianna Atkinson at 336-373-7312.