Reality bites: High costs may turn this Thanksgiving into an unhappy meal

CHARLOTTE — Prices on items like eggs, turkeys and other mainstays of holiday meals look to gobble up a larger piece of your food budget this year.

Since the pandemic began, grocery stores have seen sporadic shortages due to supply-chain issues.

But Thanksgiving will put those issues into sharper focus: Inflation, avian flu and global pressures like the war in Ukraine have created a recipe for higher costs and the possibility that some foods will be hard to find.

Overall, costs for food have risen 13% over the last 12 months.

“Everyone is feeling the strain of their weekly grocery store bill,” said Lisa Prince, executive director of the North Carolina Egg Association, which represents the commercial egg industry.

Here’s what to expect when shopping for Thanksgiving:

Food fight

• The big bird: Nationally, the average cost of an 8- to 16-pound turkey is up 73%, according to the latest USDA data.

• No yolk: The average price for a dozen large eggs has skyrocketed 128% over the past 10 months.

• Knead more dough: The average cost for a loaf of white bread — for making stuffing — has risen 19% from $1.33 to $1.55 since last December. The price for cereals and bakery products have increased 16.2% since last year.

• Milking it: A gallon of skim milk — needed for mashed potatoes — cost $2.77 last December compared to $3.34 last week — a 21% increase.

Wing and a prayer

The bird flu outbreak making its way across the country has upended the poultry industry. So far this year, more than 49 million birds have died or were culled due to exposure to infected birds.

Last month, a backyard chicken flock in Wake County tested positive for avian flu. In late spring and early summer, bird flu was found at nine poultry farms in Johnston and Wayne counties

“It takes time to get a farm up and running again," said Prince, with the state egg association.

Supply-chain challenges and price hikes also include shipping and packaging, feed, labor and diesel fuel. Everything it takes to run a farm and get the eggs on store shelves has been affected.

Talking turkey

Grocers like the Harris Teeter supermarket chain, based in Matthews, aren’t expecting shelves to run bare of the big bird.

“We do not anticipate any issues in providing a full variety in both frozen and fresh turkeys,” said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs.

Publix also does not anticipate any issues, spokesman Jared Glover said. The Florida-based supermarket chain also will have various sizes of fresh and frozen turkeys, as well as carve-and-serve, he said.

And Butterball, one of the largest producers of turkey products in the U.S., and is based in Garner, said its supply is about the same as last year for both fresh and frozen whole turkeys.

“We are confident that there will not be a shortage of Butterball turkeys this year,” said Christa Leupen, a Butterball spokeswoman.

Avian influenza has also been a challenge for the turkey industry, but Butterball has seen less than 1% of its total production impacted, according to Leupen. Butterball typically produces about one billion pounds of turkey each year.

“We learned from the 2015 avian influenza outbreak and implemented changes that have us well positioned this time around,” Leupen said.

Shell game

Because eggs have been relatively inexpensive, people are noticing the price jump more than other items, Prince said.

Eggs are a commodity market — meaning pricing is based on the supply and demand set by grocery retailers. The price for eggs always goes up around the holidays when more people are baking and drops in the summer.

“Eggs are still one of the lowest-cost proteins available,” Prince said.

Prince expects egg prices to drop again early next year.

“It is going to come back down, but we have to make it through inflation,” she said. “It will correct itself eventually.”