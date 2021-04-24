Reclaiming the life they had: 2 women who sought sanctuary from deportation at Greensboro churches are now home

GREENSBORO — The morning after, Minerva Cisneros Garcia went to Kohls.
"I looked around and walked around smiling like crazy," Garcia said of browsing the aisles of her favorite store that day in 2019. "I remember a few people looking at me like, 'Are you OK?' "
The Winston-Salem mother of three had 24 hours earlier stood before a federal immigration judge in Charlotte in what is considered one of the toughest courtrooms in the country for appealing deportation orders.
Garcia, who is originally from Mexico, had taken sanctuary in a church to avoid being deported. She followed in the steps of Juana Luz Tobar Ortega, the Asheboro seamstress originally from Guatemala who in 2017 became the first person in North Carolina to seek sanctuary from U.S. immigration officials at a church.
Tobar Ortega just last week left the church where she had taken refuge after receiving a written stay of the deportation order in the mail. She has since asked for privacy after leaving St. Barnabas Episcopal Church for the first time in nearly four years.
“I want to thank God and all of the people who have helped us,” Tobar Ortega said in a statement issued by Siembra NC, one of the groups that had taken up her predicament.
Garcia, who received a stay against the deportation order during that court hearing in 2019, says Tobar Ortega is likely catching her breath, tending to the roses in her yard and enjoying her family — which includes a new grandson.
Before going to Kohl's that morning, Garcia cooked a breakfast of eggs and ham in her own kitchen and with her three sons. She also said a prayer that included Tobar Ortega, who she had befriended via telephone calls while they were both in sanctuary.
Reclaiming the life she had took time.
"It took a while to wake up knowing I was in my own bed," Garcia said of those first few weeks at home.
Seeking sanctuary
Immigrants living illegally in the U.S. taking the extraordinary step of moving into churches and schools to avoid deportation had been something happening in other states until May 31, 2017. That’s when reporters crowded into Greensboro's St. Barnabas with faith leaders and immigrant advocates as they listened to the teary-eyed Tobar Ortega say she had moved into a room just off the sanctuary a few days before.
It was a first for North Carolina and followed several high-profile cases in other states.
"I hope to return to my home, soon," Tobar Ortega said at the time, while surrounded by grandchildren holding hand-drawn "Don’t deport my grandma” signs.
She had not fathomed being there for four years but the only other option was to leave the country and her family.
She became the face of a movement that has rallied supporters against what they see as unfair immigration policies that separate families and return people to situations many had fled out of fear for their lives.
Tobar Ortega, who did not have a criminal record and is married to an American citizen, had been among thousands of people whose deportations were not enforced under previous presidential administrations. She had checked in with immigration officials once a year starting in 2011 after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents showed up at her job. But on April 20, 2017, at the ICE office in Charlotte, Tobar Ortega was ordered to leave the country by May 31.
While immigration officials had previously prioritized dangerous criminals, there had been increasing stories of people like Tobar Ortega, who was active at her church and in her son’s school, facing deportation.
"If you’re ordered removed from the United States, this agency is going to carry that out," ICE spokesman Bryan D. Cox said at the time. "It should come as no surprise to any of those individuals."
With presidential administrations having long held to a policy of not entering places of worship to make arrests, congregations like St. Barnabas and Congregational United Church of Christ stepped forward, willing to shelter those fighting for a chance to stay in a country they are in illegally — but where many have worked, paid taxes and raised families largely without even a speeding ticket.
Every day people were having to go to immigration court in Charlotte to check in with ICE, not knowing what would happen to them. Children were reportedly coming home to find their parents gone.
With polls on immigration showing the country divided, they knew the risks included nasty calls left on church answering machines.
Tobar Ortega's application for asylum was denied in 1998, as was a later appeal.
In 2001, she was granted "voluntary departure," which required her to leave the country but would have allowed her to return on visits or apply for citizenship formally. But she never left.
When she sought shelter at St. Barnabas, helping her meant installing a shower and converting offices into a bedroom and sitting area for what some might see as both shelter — and prison.
The Rev. Randall Keeney, the vicar at St. Barnabas, said in 2019 he hoped to change the hearts and minds of "people with influence."
"We don't regret it one bit," Keeney later said. "I thought within a few weeks people would meet her, get to know her and do the right thing."
They took turns staying overnight, and answering knocks from outside so that she didn't have to do it, hoping every day that they would show up only to be told that it was over for her, and that she had been able to go home. A few years in and they had no idea it would last even that long. They weren't complaining, but they knew she wanted to go home.
Congregational UCC in Greensboro had already begun holding discussions with immigrant advocacy groups such as the American Friends Service Committee and praying for spiritual guidance over what to do about an immigration system that people of various political stripes have tried to fix.
Moving into a church was not a whimsical decision for Tobar Ortega and the others. It was giving up their freedom and long anxious nights. They left livelihoods and even rituals like teaching older children how to drive, as was the case of Oscar Canalese, who later went into sanctuary at Congregational UCC after Garcia.
There was also no real blueprint for offering sanctuary when the Rev. Julie Peeples first took the idea to her members at Congregational UCC.
They wanted to try.
"For us it was an obvious way to live your faith," Peeples said. "We really felt led by God to do this. Called by God. It’s clearly at the heart of the Gospel, that you are to welcome the sojourner and especially once we had heard Minerva’s story, the consensus was — how can we not?"
As word got out, others in the community wanted to join in.
They held meetings on what it would mean and possible legal ramifications. How would they shelter someone? What would have to be done to the church for sleeping arrangements and meeting code ordinances? Who would install a shower?
It took time for them to figure out how to best be hosts, Peeples said.
Eventually, they learned to spend a lot of time listening.
“Initially, we wanted to ‘fix something’ and help in any way we can, and over time, what we’ve learned ... is that we don’t assume we know what they need or want,” Peeples said.
The seriousness of it all was reflected in the copies of two documents and instructions taped to the inside window nearest a side door at Congregational UCC that the overnight volunteers were to follow.
If someone on the other side of the pane flashed a deportation order like the copy posted, the door was not to be opened. With the other, a U.S. District Court warrant, the volunteer was to open the door and begin the chain of phone calls starting with the pastor so there would be witnesses.
Volunteers said they hoped that day would never come.
Even as they renovated Sunday school classrooms and other parts of their churches for living quarters with places for visiting family to stay overnight, the congregations understood they couldn't give those who had sought refuge in the churches the ending that they wanted, which was getting on a path to citizenship. But they worked on helping them not feel so alone while raising boundaries that allowed simple signals, like a closed door, that they wanted some quiet time.
At first, Tobar Ortega wouldn’t go anywhere near the door leading outside at St. Barnabas. She would look from her window as her visiting grandchildren played outdoors. Later, she said she felt more comfortable in the rocker on the porch and with venturing outside when her family came to visit.
“We would do it again,” Keeney said two years ago as they waited.
"Santuario," a documentary about Tobar Ortega, aired nationally on PBS stations last year after winning awards at several film festivals.
"We want the government to give us an opportunity to go home," Tobar Ortega told the News & Record two years into her stay, which she said at the time had been difficult because she missed her family and wanted to get back to work. While she sold bags and other handmade items while in sanctuary, it did not replace her income.
"I knew it would be difficult, but it would be the only way I could stay," Tobar Ortega said.
'She's free!'
For Garcia, the journey ended in drama.
Garcia, who doesn’t have a criminal record, entered the U.S. from Mexico in 2000, looking to escape her violence-plagued community and for better educational opportunities for her eldest son, Eduardo, who is blind.
An immigration judge vacated the deportation order allowing Garcia to begin the paperwork to seek citizenship and to leave the church sanctuary in October 2017. A month later, ICE suddenly started a new case against Garcia, put an ankle monitor on her and demanded she show up in immigration court.
During court, the woman whose case the judge had heard ahead of Garcia lost her appeal.
When Garcia later stepped outside the courtroom, the people who had traveled to Charlotte with her thought she had been crying. Then her lawyer came out and shouted, "She's free!"
Garcia was granted permanent residency, which means she has the right to live in the country indefinitely. She received a "green card," which is a photo ID that proves her status.
"The best day of my life," Garcia posted to her Facebook page with a picture of her surrounded by her lawyer and others.
Afterward, she called Tobar Ortega at St. Barnabas.
"Don't give up," Garcia told her. "Don't stop praying."
This year, Tobar Ortega inherited a new president, one that had promised to take another look at the previous administration's immigration policies.
"It's absolutely because of the new administration's policies," said Andrew Willis Garces with Siembra NC, who organized rallies, protested at the offices of lawmakers and worked to keep Tobar Ortega's story in the public eye.
President Joe Biden's order of comprehensive review of ICE enforcement practices and the new enforcement strategy made the vast majority of immigrants ineligible for deportation. ICE's priorities are again dangerous criminals. It now takes an aggravated felony, such as assault or murder, to trigger a deportation.
Attorneys working with people in sanctuary have been able to reach out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to get the paperwork processed for people in sanctuary and others under threat of deportation should be able to get theirs processed as well, Garces said.
"I felt a lot of relief for Juana and for everyone who has lived under the threat of deportation for no reason," said Garces, who said he spoke to Tobar Ortega after she received her stay. "She sounds happy."
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.