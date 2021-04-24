Reclaiming the life they had: 2 women who sought sanctuary from deportation at Greensboro churches are now home

Moving into a church was not a whimsical decision for Tobar Ortega and the others. It was giving up their freedom and long anxious nights. They left livelihoods and even rituals like teaching older children how to drive, as was the case of Oscar Canalese, who later went into sanctuary at Congregational UCC after Garcia.

There was also no real blueprint for offering sanctuary when the Rev. Julie Peeples first took the idea to her members at Congregational UCC.

They wanted to try.

"For us it was an obvious way to live your faith," Peeples said. "We really felt led by God to do this. Called by God. It’s clearly at the heart of the Gospel, that you are to welcome the sojourner and especially once we had heard Minerva’s story, the consensus was — how can we not?"

As word got out, others in the community wanted to join in.

They held meetings on what it would mean and possible legal ramifications. How would they shelter someone? What would have to be done to the church for sleeping arrangements and meeting code ordinances? Who would install a shower?

It took time for them to figure out how to best be hosts, Peeples said.

Eventually, they learned to spend a lot of time listening.