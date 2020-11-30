Record number of homicides in Greensboro prompt police chief and mayor to seek a 'community response'

In July, James begged for the community's help in reducing senseless violence. He's still hoping for the same assistance now.

"While police are responsible for responding to violent crime, we as a community must address those factors that lead to violent crime.

"Many of those factors are rooted in access to employment, housing, education, health care and mental care."

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said that public safety is at the top of her and the Greensboro City Council's list of concerns.

"I want people to know that we are prepared to assist the Greensboro Police Department with the tools that they need to attack this problem," Vaughan said. She pointed to gang violence and domestic violence as two major areas of concerns.

"When we look at where these shootings occur, they occur primarily in east Greensboro," she said. "We know that we have to deploy more resources to bring every area of the city up to standard."

James said even if you don't live in east Greensboro or areas where there is frequent violent crime, it still needs to be an issue at the forefront of every community member's mind.