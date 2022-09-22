Record numbers attended Sunday's Greensboro Pride Festival, nonprofit says

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Pride Festival saw record attendance Sunday, organizers said in a news release Thursday.

Between 35,000 and 40,000 people attended the event, according to Alternative Resources of the Triad, the nonprofit behind the festival. The previous record, set in 2019, was between 15,000 and 20,000 people, the nonprofit said.

“This has been a great year for Greensboro Pride,” Chairperson Brian Coleman said in the release. “We were excited to celebrate our 15th anniversary after two COVID-19 cancellations, and we’re glad that the community felt the same way.”

The 2022 Pride Festival had more than 50 performances, including vocalist, songwriter and drag performer Ada Vox, who found success on American Idol. The festival also featured drag performers LaWanda Jackson, Ebony Addams and Dana St. James, who are all featured in the new book, "Legends of Drag: Queens of a Certain Age."

Local performers included Paisley Parque, Crystal Frost, Tia Chanella and Rose Jackson, and returning performers included Ed E. Ruger and child performer Finn Phoenix, the release said.

“It was a great success. I loved seeing the smiles on so many peoples’ faces and hearing stories of why they came to Pride. We had a lot of first timers, which is amazing,” Coleman said.

The next Greensboro Pride Festival is scheduled for October 1, 2023, Alternative Resources of the Triad said. The festival was pushed back a couple of weeks to accommodate the Jewish High Holidays that occur in mid-September next year.

For more information, go to GreensboroPride.org.