Red panda cub born at Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Science Center announced the birth of an endangered red panda cub in a news release sent this week.

The male cub was born overnight June 19-20 to Usha (female) and Tai (male) and is the first successful red panda cub birth at the science center.

The cub has been named Ravi (Sanskrit for sun) and is being hand-reared behind the scenes by an animal care team in order to provide the best chance for survival, according to the release.

Usha and Tai were recommended for breeding by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan Program.

"The decision to hand-rear was made in conjunction with the SSP coordinators due to Usha's history," Jessica Hoffman, the center's vice president of animal care and welfare, said in the release. "Pandas in both the wild and in human care unfortunately occasionally kill their cubs — something Usha has done in the past. This was a risk we did not want to take."

Ravi is not currently visible to visitors. However, as he grows, feedings and exams will take place in the center's Shearer Animal Hospital where visitors will be able to watch. Times and locations will be shared on the science center's social media channels as this information becomes available.

Tai and Usha are doing well and may be visible to science center visitors, the science center said in the release, and the parents will have access to their behind-the-scenes den boxes for several weeks.

The center's CEO Glenn Dobrogosz said in the release that the new red panda habitat in Revolution Ridge was designed and built with a focus on endangered species breeding programs. The new panda habitat is about 10 times the size of their former exhibit and includes two outdoor areas connected by overhead mesh tunnels, a muraled indoor habitat, indoor holding spaces and a side yard providing space for a large panda family group.

"Revolution Ridge has only been open a year and we are already starting to see intended results," Dobrogosz said. "The birth of our new red panda sparks the beginning of what we hope will become breeding success with cassowaries, pygmy hippos, fishing cats, sand cats, servals, black-footed cats and more. Breeding success for rare and endangered species is a core mission goal of the GSC and AZA."