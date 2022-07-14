Red panda cub makes public debut at Greensboro Science Center

Ravi, an endangered red panda cub born at the Greensboro Science Center on June 20, made his public debut Thursday. The 3½-week-old panda was moved to an incubator at the Shearer Animal Hospital where he is visible to visitors through a window. Ravi is the first successful red panda cub birth at the center. Born to Usha (female) and Tai (male), Ravi is being hand-reared by the center’s animal care team. “Pandas in both the wild and in human care unfortunately occasionally kill their cubs — something Usha has done in the past,” Jessica Hoffman, the center’s vice president of animal care and welfare, said in a news release. “This was a risk we did not want to take.” Visitors can watch him being fed, which occurs very quickly and generally happens at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.