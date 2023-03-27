GREENSBORO — With rents ranging from $283 to $785, it's not surprising that the apartments at Redhill Pointe are in high demand.

And on the day of its official grand opening, the 84-unit apartment complex was already full today, with a waiting list of 25 people, according to David Levy, executive director of Affordable Housing Management Inc (AHM). Founded in 1970 as the Greater Greensboro Housing Foundation Inc., the nonprofit develops and manages affordable housing projects.

Redhill Pointe, at 2931 W. Vandalia Road, features one- two- and three-bedroom apartments that are Energy Star certified.

The apartments are income-restricted, with:

• 21 units for households earning 30% of the area median income (AMI) ($26,500 for a family of four).

• 23 units for those earning 50% of the AMI ($33,350 for a family of four).

• 40 units for those earning 60% of the AMI ($40,020 for a family of four).

“The reduced electric cost and below-market rents will provide extremely affordable homes near shopping, restaurants, services, major roads, and employment centers.” Levy said in a news release, noting that Hester Park is located across the street.

“The eighty-four new apartment homes greatly assist the City’s efforts to increase the affordable rental housing stock and help reduce homelessness,” Levy said.

Amenities include a fitness center, laundry center, resident community room, and attached covered patio. The complex also has a playground, covered picnic shelter, multiple picnic areas and bike racks.

All of the units have patios or porches, dishwashers, washer/dryer connections, ceiling fans and vinyl plank flooring.

Construction on the project, which cost nearly $14 million Redhill Pointe was completed in January 2023.

All the units were rented by the end of February 2023. AHM said 10 weeks after construction started, it had close to 1,000 inquiries by people interested in the apartments. The application process is currently closed; those interested in applying when it reopens should check the website at https://bit.ly/3KblB61. The application fee is $30 per adult.

The project’s construction was certified under the National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Silver Level and Energy Star v.3.0.

The project received 2020 Federal Housing Tax Credits. The sale of the tax credits generated about 60% of the equity needed to develop the property, according to a news release from AHM.

That equity is being provided by Community Affordable Housing Equity Corporation. Centrant Community Capital provided a permanent loan and the City of Greensboro and North Carolina Housing Finance Agency provided below market rate permanent loans. The construction loan was provided by Truist Bank.

The development will hold a ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m. today. Keynote speakers are Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, U.S. Housing and Urban Development Regional Administrator Jose Alvarez, and Tara Hall, manager of rental development for North Carolina Housing Finance Agency. The public is invited.