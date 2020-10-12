Redrawing of PTI district could lead to new residential development

GREENSBORO — A redrawing of the Piedmont Triad International Airport overlay district could result in close to 1,500 acres of land becoming available for residential development in northwest Greensboro, the city said in a news release.

The "Airport Overlay District" contains regulations related to land development and aircraft noise. Under the proposal, a total of 1,464 acres will be impacted, according to the city.

About 667 acres of land will be removed from the city's current overlay district or "noise cone," which means the lands will no longer fall under the overlay's residential development restrictions, allowing for more types and variety of housing units on the land, the city said.

Residential development restrictions would also be partially lifted for nearly 800 acres currently within the overlay district and about 213 acres of mostly commercial land would be added.

Any property owners of land affected by the proposal will receive official notification from the city's Planning Department.

People can learn more about the proposal at www.greensboro-nc.gov/AOD.