Regional Bandera Farms Park in Summerfield gets $500K grant from state

RALEIGH — A regional park in Summerfield is one of 14 across North Carolina to get financial support from the state.

Bandera Farms Park, a 115-acre park on Bunch Road along Reedy Fork Creek, will get $500,000 in a matching grant as part of $5 million being doled out from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, according to a news release Thursday from the governor's office. The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority approved the grants at its meeting on Friday.

Local communities each year apply for the grants to pay for land acquisition, development and renovation of public park and recreation areas. This year, there were 58 grant applications.

The Bandera Farms Park was one of two projects approved for the largest amount available, $500,000, which organizations must match.

The Piedmont Land Conservancy said in December it bought the land for the park for $575,000 with the help of the towns of Summerfield and Oak Ridge, the city of Greensboro and Guilford County. The land conservancy also received a grant from the N.C. Department of Justice's Environmental Enhancement Grant Program to cover the cost to buy the land.