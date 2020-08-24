GREENSBORO — Registration for fall Challenger league sports is open, according to a news release from the city.
People can register for Challenger league golf, flag football and cheerleading online.
The programs, offered by Greensboro Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation in partnership with ARC of Greensboro, Proehlific Park and First Tee, are for people of all abilities, but are designed for people with disabilities, the city said.
People can register for football and cheerleading, ages 10 and older, for no cost, according to the city said.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the seasons's Carolina Panthers Challenger League Flag Football and Cheerleading will hold virtual drills and workouts in September and October. The city said practice times will be determined after registration based on members' availability.
Athletes will do a self-check of their skills, the city said. The season will end with a virtual competition against Durham Parks and Recreation, a cheer skills showcase and drive-in banquet.
Golf registration costs $10 and is available to anyone over the age of 10, the city said.
First Tee of the Triad will host a small class from 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday from Sept. 9 to Oct. 14 at Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St., the city said.
At the end of this program, the city plans to have participants take what they have learned and compete on the golf course.
For more information, contact AIR at 336-373-2626 or air@greensboro-nc.gov.
