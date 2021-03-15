Registration opens for COVID-19 vaccination appointments (Groups 1-4) at 8 a.m. today for the Guilford County Health Department

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Health Department will open new COVID-19 vaccination appointments at 8 a.m. today.

Registration is available to people in Groups 1-4 and appointments are expected to be filled quickly.

Group 4 is the latest group added to the mix, and includes anyone 16-64 years old with one or more high-risk medical conditions for severe disease from COVID-19, people living in close group settings and essential workers. They are eligible for vaccinations beginning on Wednesday, but can register for appointments today.

Guilford County COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available:

• Online at www.healthyguilford.com.

• By phone at 336-641-7944 (Option 2) from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., or until filled.

Guilford County vaccination appointments are available at the following locations:

