Registration opens for COVID-19 vaccination appointments (Groups 1-4) at 8 a.m. today for the Guilford County Health Department
Registration opens for COVID-19 vaccination appointments (Groups 1-4) at 8 a.m. today for the Guilford County Health Department

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Health Department will open new COVID-19 vaccination appointments at 8 a.m. today.

Registration is available to people in Groups 1-4 and appointments are expected to be filled quickly.

Group 4 is the latest group added to the mix, and includes anyone 16-64 years old with one or more high-risk medical conditions for severe disease from COVID-19, people living in close group settings and essential workers. They are eligible for vaccinations beginning on Wednesday, but can register for appointments today.

Guilford County COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available:

• Online at www.healthyguilford.com.

• By phone at 336-641-7944 (Option 2) from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., or until filled.

Guilford County vaccination appointments are available at the following locations:

• Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro.

• High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, High Point.

• Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.

Only those who have scheduled an appointment and received a confirmation should visit the vaccine sites. Walk-ins are not accepted.

Other organizations also are holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics and registration for those are separate from the county's clinics. 

Registration for the FEMA-funded vaccination clinic at Four Seasons Town Center is available online at GSOmassvax.org or by calling 888-675-4567.

Registration for Cone Health's vaccination clinic is available online at conehealth.com/vaccine or by calling 336-890-1188.

Registration for Walgreens vaccination clinics are available online at www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19.

