Rehobeth Church Road reopens after crash, Greensboro police say
Updated 7 p.m.

All lanes of Rehobeth Church Road have reopened, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Posted 9:10 a.m.

GREENSBORO — All lanes of Rehobeth Church Road are shut down between Castlerock Road and Rehobeth Court due to a motor vehicle collision and power lines down, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Duke Energy was called to the scene to make repairs. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes of travel and avoid the area.

Police are investigating the crash.

