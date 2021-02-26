 Skip to main content
Reidsville native to retire from role as commander of State Highway Patrol
Reidsville native to retire from role as commander of State Highway Patrol

REIDSVILLE — Reidsville native Col. Glenn M. McNeill Jr. will soon retire from his role as a commander of the State Highway Patrol.

McNeill, who has served as the 27th commander since being appointed to the post by Gov. Roy Cooper on Feb. 2, 2017, is leaving effective April 1, the Highway Patrol said in a news release.

McNeill joined the patrol in 1993 after serving in the military. He was officially sworn in as a trooper in 1994 and served in a number of specialized positions and supervisory roles across the state, the patrol said.

He has received two Governor's Awards, one for excellence and another for bravery and heroism. He also received the Heroism Award from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

“Words alone cannot express how much of an honor it has been for me to serve North Carolina as a State Trooper and as Commander," McNeill said in a written statement. "I have decided that this is the right time for both myself and my family. The love and encouragement I have received from my family has been tremendous throughout my career.

"... It has been a truly amazing journey and I have enjoyed working alongside many talented men and women, sworn and civilian of this great organization. The support I have received from each of them is second-to-none and for that, I am extremely appreciative.”

Glenn McNeill.jpg

Glenn McNeill

 Photo courtesy of Glenn McNeil and the NC Highway Patrol.
