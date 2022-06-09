Release of Lopez footage may reopen rift between community, Greensboro police

GREENSBORO — The much-debated footage of a police officer shooting an unarmed man was released late Wednesday, reopening, for some, the divide between law enforcement and those who think not enough is being done to serve and protect.

Footage from Matthew Hamilton’s body camera shows the police officer repeatedly commanding 29-year-old Joseph Lopez to come out of the shed where he was found hiding following a 911 call in November 2021.

A resident of the home earlier told a dispatcher Lopez was wanted on charges and she could see him in a vehicle backing up in the driveway.

According to the footage, Hamilton asked Lopez at least four times to come out before sending in his police dog.

Seconds later, Hamilton follows his K-9 inside the shed and fires a single, fatal shot at Lopez, according to the footage.

The sound and calls of “shots fired,” simultaneously draw other officers already on the scene inside the shed, where they climb over furniture and other items in the cramped building to find Lopez bleeding from the face. Hamilton, the first to reach him, tells them he saw something “black” in Lopez’s hand.

The graphic video was made available days after the man’s father filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, calling the police response excessive and unjustified.

Hamilton, a 15-year veteran, was also indicted on a charge of manslaughter and fired by the department on Monday, the same day the lawsuit was filed. The K-9 officer met agents from the State Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday and was released under an unsecured bail.

Late Wednesday night, the city released a 19-minute compilation of footage from the cameras worn by officers on the scene, along with individual videos from all 10 responding officers, and posted them on its YouTube channel.

A written narrative covering the first few frames of the video calls the release a “factual overview” and “transparency” for the community while also sharing details of an interaction a few days earlier — on Nov. 15, 2021 — between law enforcement and Lopez connected to the same address.

Authorities allege that during a traffic stop by Guilford County Sheriff’s deputies, Lopez drove away, leaving a woman on the side of the road. The woman led police to an address on Cloverdale Drive, where she lived and the car was found parked, and gave permission for police to search the home. There, they found an armed Lopez in a bedroom closet covered by a blanket. He peacefully surrendered after talking to a negotiator but was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with a deadly weapon from an unrelated incident.

According to the video, officers arrived at the same Cloverdale Drive residence days later — on Nov. 19 — and can be seen holding flashlights in the backyard.

The crunch of leaves under their feet can be heard.

Officers checking out a shed hear a noise. One officer says that a K-9 is on the way.

At the 3:09 mark of the compilation video, Hamilton, backed by officers shining a spotlight onto the building, appeared to cautiously push open the door of the shed as he held back his canine partner, who was still on a leash.

From the video, Lopez’s location inside the shed is unclear, but the lawsuit filed on behalf of his estate says he was sitting on a chair behind two couches and within 15 feet of the door.

“Greensboro police!” Hamilton can be heard yelling on the video. “If you’re in there, make yourself known!”

Lopez can be heard responding: “Yes, I’m here.”

“Come on out or I’m going to send my dog in there,” Hamilton continues. “He’ll bite you!”

Hamilton yells again: “Come on out with your hands up!”

Lopez replied that he would come out when it “was safe.”

“Listen to me,” Hamilton continued. “Come on out. I’m getting ready to put the dog in there.”

As Hamilton continued his appeal to Lopez, one officer is heard saying to another officer: “You get ready for an arrest when he comes out.”

The footage shows Hamilton releasing the dog.

“Dammit,” can be heard from inside the shed.

The footage is dark and grainy at that point. Hamilton’s shadow against the door appeared to show his hand on his holster. According to Hamilton’s attorney, the dog had not gotten to Lopez.

You can see the flash when Hamilton’s gun goes off roughly at the 4:32 mark of the 19-minute compilation video.

Officers can be heard yelling, “Gunfire!”

“Oh (expletive)!” Hamilton yells. “Oh (another expletive)!”

As he and other officers rush to get to Lopez, Hamilton can be saying: “I saw something in his hand! I saw something in his hand!”

Flint Taylor, the Lopez family’s attorney, says that’s the start of a coverup, because a gun was never found.

According to Amiel Rossabi, who represents Hamilton, the veteran officer said those words because he was upset about taking a life.

Officers begin moving items out of the shed to make it easier for Lopez to receive medical attention. Hamilton is seen gaining control of his K-9.

Paramedics arrive just as they get Lopez outside and begin working on him.

He is pronounced dead at the scene.

