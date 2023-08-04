U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-6th, sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in a vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to a statement from Manning's office Friday.

Manning, 66, was a passenger in a southbound vehicle driven by Sixth District Director Margaret Winslow, 40. The two were on their way to attend a roundtable discussion in High Point on gun violence when they were hit by a vehicle attempting to turn left from U.S. 29 North onto River Road, State Highway Patrol said.

Manning was transported to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and released later that day with a broken sternum and a broken bone in her foot.

"Rep. Manning is recuperating well at home and will continue to work from home as she recovers," the Friday morning statement said.

The House of Representatives is on recess from July 29 to Sept. 12.

Winslow was also "treated for non-life-threatening injuries" at Cone Hospital and released later in the day.

Derrick Eleazer II of Graham, 34, was charged with failure to yield right of way.

After colliding with Winslow, Eleazer’s vehicle struck another vehicle stopped at a red light.

The Thursday morning event hosted by Communities in Schools of High Point was cancelled. It has yet to be rescheduled.