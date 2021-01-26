Report: 38 deaths, dozens of additional COVID-19 cases at Guilford County nursing facilities

WhiteStone: A Masonic and Eastern Star Community, had its first two deaths linked to the disease, according to state data. The facility at 700 S. Holden Road, also had 74 new cases, for a total of 134, the state reported, 64 involving residents.

However, spokeswoman Maria Dunn said facility currently only has three active cases of COVID-19 on-site.

"Unfortunately, we have also lost residents to the virus," Dunn said in an email. "Since the beginning of the pandemic, WhiteStone has had 17 deaths attributed to COVID-19, most of which occurred within the last six weeks.

"We grieve with the families who have lost loved ones and keep them in our prayers," Dunn said.

WhiteStone will hold its third COVID-19 vaccination clinic on-site next week, she said.

"Amidst the declining number of positive cases, and the number of residents and staff who have been vaccinated, we are optimistic that WhiteStone is well-positioned for the future," Dunn said.

Wellington Oaks is a new facility among the outbreaks listed in the state's report. It has had 26 residents and six staff members test positive for COVID-19, according to James Harvey, a spokesman for the community. State data only showed four cases at the facility at 3004 Dexter Ave.

Reporter Annette Ayres contributed to this report. Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

