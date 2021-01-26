Report: 38 deaths, dozens of additional COVID-19 cases at Guilford County nursing facilities

GREENSBORO — As seniors throughout Guilford County have scrambled to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the disease took an especially harsh toll recently at local care facilities.
In the past week, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has reported 38 deaths newly linked at the county's nursing homes and residential-care facilities, according to data it releases twice a week.
The hardest-hit facility was Meridian Center at 707 N Elm St in High Point. State data showed 10 deaths of residents were recently linked to the highly contagious disease, bringing the total number of deaths there to 12. A total of 190 cases were reported at the nursing home, 154 of which involved residents. Meridian did not respond to a request for comment.
Eight deaths related to COVID-19 also were reported by the state at Carolina Pines at Greensboro, bringing the total up to 10 deaths of residents from the disease. While the state — whose data often lags a week or more behind current conditions — reported five new cases at the facility, a spokeswoman for its parent company disputed the numbers.
"Carolina Pines at Greensboro has no active cases between residents or staff at this time," said Ashley Wilson, a vice president with Accordius Health. "Per guidance of the CDC and the local health department they are no longer in outbreak status."
According to the state data, the outbreak involved 104 cases, about a three-quarters of which involved residents.
Wilson, along with executives at several other nursing facilities, also note that they are holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics for their residents.
A report from NCDHHS also lists seven additional COVID-19 related deaths at Richland Place, for a total of eight. The residential care facility at 3823 Lawndale Drive had 18 new cases for a total of 40 at the facility, according to state data. Thirty-six of the cases involved residents.
Louis Kievit, a vice president for the facility’s parent company, Elivant, was trying to confirm those numbers for the News & Record on Tuesday evening.
Westchester Manor at Providence Place had six new deaths among its residents, bringing that total to nine, NCDHHS data shows. The facility at 1795 Westchester Drive in High Point, had 92 cases, 66 of which first appeared on Friday’s report. In total, 51 residents have contracted the disease, along with 41 staff members, according to the state.
A message left with the facility's administrator Tuesday afternoon was not returned.
Ashton Health and Rehabilitation, 5533 Burlington Road, McLeansville, had five new deaths and 30 new cases, according to the report. In total, the facility has had 96 cases among residents, 38 cases among staff, and eight deaths among residents, according to the state.
WhiteStone: A Masonic and Eastern Star Community, had its first two deaths linked to the disease, according to state data. The facility at 700 S. Holden Road, also had 74 new cases, for a total of 134, the state reported, 64 involving residents.
However, spokeswoman Maria Dunn said facility currently only has three active cases of COVID-19 on-site.
"Unfortunately, we have also lost residents to the virus," Dunn said in an email. "Since the beginning of the pandemic, WhiteStone has had 17 deaths attributed to COVID-19, most of which occurred within the last six weeks.
"We grieve with the families who have lost loved ones and keep them in our prayers," Dunn said.
WhiteStone will hold its third COVID-19 vaccination clinic on-site next week, she said.
"Amidst the declining number of positive cases, and the number of residents and staff who have been vaccinated, we are optimistic that WhiteStone is well-positioned for the future," Dunn said.
Wellington Oaks is a new facility among the outbreaks listed in the state's report. It has had 26 residents and six staff members test positive for COVID-19, according to James Harvey, a spokesman for the community. State data only showed four cases at the facility at 3004 Dexter Ave.
Reporter Annette Ayres contributed to this report.
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.