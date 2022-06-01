Report: COVID-19 still having an impact across the Triad as statewide cases fall

GREENSBORO — While newly reported COVID-19 cases in North Carolina have recently declined, other state data shows the highly contagious virus is still having an impact in the Triad.

In Cone Health hospitals on Wednesday, 47 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus — 31 of which were unvaccinated and 16 fully vaccinated. That compares to a high this year of 335 patients with COVID-19 in Cone Health hospitals on Jan. 26 during the surge of the omicron variant.

In Guilford County, public health officials reported 179 new infections on Wednesday for a total of 3,168 active cases — and no new deaths. The daily positivity rate Wednesday was 25.5%.

Guilford County’s COVID-19 community level spread remains “low” as of Wednesday, but Alamance and Forsyth counties are classified as “medium,” according to metrics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Durham County is the only county in North Carolina currently ranked “high.”

As for newly reported cases, the state had 26,446 during the week ending May 28 — down from 28,369 the previous week, according to a report released Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, 734 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals the week ending May 28, compared to 643 patients the previous week. The high this year was 4,285 coronavirus patients admitted the week ending Jan. 29.

The percentage of all emergency room visits statewide for patients with COVID-19 symptoms is now at 5%, according to the DHHS report. That number has slowly and steadily increased since it was at 2% for the week ending April 23.

Another metric that health experts are watching closely is the number of COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater, which has been shown to be an early indicator of how quickly the virus may spread without relying on individual test results.

In the state’s latest report, 26.5 million coronavirus particles were found in wastewater samples last week — up from 19.1 million the week prior.

To put that into context, 100 million COVID-19 particles were found in wastewater samples in late January during the peak of the omicron surge.