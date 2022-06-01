 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Report: COVID-19 still having an impact across the Triad as statewide cases fall

  • 0
Healthcare worker giving support and love to a patient. Coronavirus pandemic concept. nursing
CarmenMurillo

GREENSBORO — While newly reported COVID-19 cases in North Carolina have recently declined, other state data shows the highly contagious virus is still having an impact in the Triad.

In Cone Health hospitals on Wednesday, 47 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus — 31 of which were unvaccinated and 16 fully vaccinated. That compares to a high this year of 335 patients with COVID-19 in Cone Health hospitals on Jan. 26 during the surge of the omicron variant.

In Guilford County, public health officials reported 179 new infections on Wednesday for a total of 3,168 active cases — and no new deaths. The daily positivity rate Wednesday was 25.5%.

Guilford County’s COVID-19 community level spread remains “low” as of Wednesday, but Alamance and Forsyth counties are classified as “medium,” according to metrics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Durham County is the only county in North Carolina currently ranked “high.”

People are also reading…

As for newly reported cases, the state had 26,446 during the week ending May 28 — down from 28,369 the previous week, according to a report released Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, 734 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals the week ending May 28, compared to 643 patients the previous week. The high this year was 4,285 coronavirus patients admitted the week ending Jan. 29.

The percentage of all emergency room visits statewide for patients with COVID-19 symptoms is now at 5%, according to the DHHS report. That number has slowly and steadily increased since it was at 2% for the week ending April 23.

Another metric that health experts are watching closely is the number of COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater, which has been shown to be an early indicator of how quickly the virus may spread without relying on individual test results.

In the state’s latest report, 26.5 million coronavirus particles were found in wastewater samples last week — up from 19.1 million the week prior.

To put that into context, 100 million COVID-19 particles were found in wastewater samples in late January during the peak of the omicron surge.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Still happening': Texas tragedy has echoes of Raleigh massacre 50 years ago

'Still happening': Texas tragedy has echoes of Raleigh massacre 50 years ago

Carol King didn’t recognize the sharp cracks of gunfire. Not at first. King was 20 years old, walking home for lunch a few blocks away from the North Hills office building where she worked. Her route took her right past the entrance of the mall across the street, where a 22-year-old man had taken up position between a few parked cars. At about noon on Memorial Day 1972, Harvey McLeod opened ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists are closer to understanding why yawns are contagious

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert