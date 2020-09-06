Greensboro businessman and U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is under fire again, for reportedly pressuring ex-employees to contribute to GOP campaigns and then repaying them through bonuses.
The Washington Post reported Sunday that five people who worked for DeJoy’s former business, New Breed Logistics in High Point, were urged by DeJoy or his aides to write checks or attend GOP fundraisers at his Greensboro mansion. The donations occurred between 2003 and 2014, the employees told the newspaper. The company was sold in 2014 to XPO Logistics, a Connecticut-based company in which DeJoy continues to have a financial interest.
Two other employees familiar with New Breed’s financial and payroll systems said DeJoy would instruct that bonus payments to staffers be boosted to help defray the cost of their contributions, an arrangement that would be unlawful, the newspaper reported.
Monty Hagler, a spokesman for DeJoy, told the Washington Post that the former New Breed chief executive was not aware that any employees had felt pressured to make donations.
“Mr. DeJoy was never notified by the New Breed employees referenced by the Washington Post of any pressure they might have felt to make a political contribution, and he regrets if any employee felt uncomfortable for any reason,” he told the newspaper.
Although employers can encourage workers to make donations, reimbursing them for those contributions is a violation of North Carolina and federal election laws.
"It is against the law to directly or indirectly reimburse someone for a political contribution," North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said in a statement Sunday.
"Any credible allegations of such actions merit investigation by the appropriate state and federal authorities." said Stein, a Democrat. "Beyond this, it would be inappropriate for me as Attorney General to comment on any specific matter at this time."
DeJoy, a major donor to Republicans and President Donald Trump, took over the U.S. Postal Service in June. Policy changes under his watch have delayed mail and sparked concern over the agency’s ability to process mail-in ballots this fall.
In August, hundreds of protesters gathered outside of his Greensboro home, accusing him of trying to sabotage the 2020 election.
He has appeared before Congress twice in recent weeks to testify about the removal of the agency’s blue collection boxes and mail sorting machines, as well as changes to trucking operations and overtime hours that postal workers say are resulting in delays.
Amid a public outcry, DeJoy said he halted some of the changes until after the November election.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
