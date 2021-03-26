Report: Eight more COVID-19 deaths reported at Guilford County nursing facilities

GREENSBORO — Eight more deaths were reported by state health officials in a report released Friday about COVID-19 outbreaks in Guilford County.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, which releases reports on Tuesdays and Fridays, documents the number of COVID-19 cases among staff and residents in senior care facilities, and the number of related resident deaths. In Friday's report, it updated the number of deaths at the following sites:

• Five residents of Greenhaven Health and Rehabilitation Center have died. The previous number of resident deaths was six, bringing the total to 11.

• Two residents of Heartland Living & Rehab have died. No previous deaths were reported during the outbreak at the site.

• One resident of Meridian Center has died, bringing the total number of resident deaths to 23 since its outbreak began.

The report does not include the dates of death or when deaths were reported to the state by county health department officials.

In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.