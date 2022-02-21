Report: Greensboro does well in LGBTQ inclusivity laws, other cities not so much

GREENSBORO — A new report reaffirms what many here might already know: The city is one of the most inclusive places in North Carolina. The report also shows how far other cities across the state have to go.
In December, Greensboro received its first perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's annual Municipal Equality Index, a nationwide report that examines how inclusive municipal laws, policies and services are of LGBTQ people.
Out of the 10 North Carolina cities included in the index, Greensboro, Chapel Hill and Durham scored 100 out of 100. Winston-Salem, Carrboro and Charlotte were not far behind with scores in the 80s.
“People often use the (Municipal Equality Index) to identify where they would like to live or vacation, and businesses may use the index to locate their company,” said Colin Kutney, an associate director of state and municipal programs at Human Rights Campaign.
But not every municipality in North Carolina scored as well. Just 70 miles down the road, Cary scored a 12 out of 100, marking the sixth consecutive year the town has scored below 20.
In contrast, Greensboro's score marked the first year the city achieved a perfect rating and the seventh consecutive year of scoring within the top two municipalities in North Carolina.
In January 2021, Greensboro became one of five municipalities in North Carolina to pass an ordinance that explicitly protects LGBTQ people against discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation and gender identity. The move came after the sunset of House Bill 142, which prohibited municipalities from passing non-discrimination ordinances.
Ten months later, that action by the City Council helped Greensboro earn its perfect score on the Municipal Equality Index.
“We want people when they come to our city, when they talk to us, to feel affirmed and (to feel) that we understand where they're coming from,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. “That everybody is respected for their beliefs, for their lifestyles, and that we're not making value judgments.”
The Municipal Equality Index rates 506 cities across the United States. Ratings are based on 49 different criteria that fall under the following categories: non-discrimination laws, municipality as employer, municipal services, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ equality.
Jennifer Ruppe, executive director of the Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center, said that Greensboro's high scores are a result of city officials’ commitment to supporting LGBTQ people — from showing up to events sponsored by the Guilford Green Foundation to working with advocacy groups like EqualityNC to pass non-discrimination ordinances.
“We are fortunate that we don't have to do a lot of advocacy to get these policies in place because our mayor is very active and making sure that this score stays up,” Ruppe said. “We're here as a resource to educate all public officials, but I've never had to stand in front of City Council and ask them to support anything because they're (already) supporting it.”
Rebecca Kreitzer, a UNC-Chapel Hill Public Policy professor, said that the obvious strength in the Municipal Equality Index is its ability to compare data across states. Seven of the 10 North Carolina cities included in the index scored above the national average of 67 points.
“A downside is that numerical scores like this do not always leave room for nuance,” Kreitzer said.
For Greensboro, that nuance comes in the form of policies on paper versus the degree to which those policies are implemented within the community.
Greensboro scored 10 out of 10 points for including an LGBTQ liaison in its police department.
“That officer is very nice. He is also a straight man,” Ruppe said. “There should be an LGBTQ person in that role — period, full stop. Until there is, I don't think that that liaison is much more than a checkbox, no matter how good their intentions are.”
The Municipal Equality Index focuses on how well city officials support LGBTQ people through laws, policies and resources, meaning that the scores cannot be translated to accurate predictions or portrayals of the lived experiences of LGBTQ people across the U.S.
Still, despite the city's high marks, more work needs to be done. On Jan. 27, Ruppe gathered her staff and volunteers together at the Guilford Green Foundation and reminded them to be careful when entering and exiting the building.
The night before, their pride flag was torn down. Security camera footage shows two people walking past the entrance to the foundation around 9:15 p.m., turning around and one person climbing on top of a recycling bin and ripping the flag down.
“No one should have to say that to their employees and their volunteers,” Ruppe said. “We know that generally, there is support, but the growing number of people who are emboldened by recent administrations are louder sometimes than the support that we have, and it's scary, and it's stressful and it's hurtful.”