Report: Greensboro does well in LGBTQ inclusivity laws, other cities not so much

“We are fortunate that we don't have to do a lot of advocacy to get these policies in place because our mayor is very active and making sure that this score stays up,” Ruppe said. “We're here as a resource to educate all public officials, but I've never had to stand in front of City Council and ask them to support anything because they're (already) supporting it.”

Rebecca Kreitzer, a UNC-Chapel Hill Public Policy professor, said that the obvious strength in the Municipal Equality Index is its ability to compare data across states. Seven of the 10 North Carolina cities included in the index scored above the national average of 67 points.

“A downside is that numerical scores like this do not always leave room for nuance,” Kreitzer said.

For Greensboro, that nuance comes in the form of policies on paper versus the degree to which those policies are implemented within the community.

Greensboro scored 10 out of 10 points for including an LGBTQ liaison in its police department.