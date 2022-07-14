Report: Local hospital admissions for COVID-19 decline as statewide numbers increase

As state health officials watch COVID-19 metrics rise and fall, one in particular is steadily rising in recent weeks: hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 patients.

While data released Wednesday is showing the highest number of hospital admissions statewide since late February or early March, Cone Health is reporting that their hospitalizations are the lowest since May 30, according to spokesman Doug Allred.

In Cone Health hospitals on Wednesday, 45 patients were hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those patients, 25 are unvaccinated and 20 are fully vaccinated.

Statewide, at least 971 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals during the week ending July 9. That’s up from 895 the previous week, according to data released Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Nationwide, new hospital admissions increased 3.1% from the previous week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the BA.5 subvariant is becoming the dominant strain.

In North Carolina, there were 25,051 newly reported cases during the week ending July 9 — down from 25,562 the previous week, according to the DHHS report.

"While many cases are no longer reported due to at-home testing, the overall trends of cases reported can still be informative," the DHHS website states.

Guilford County’s “community level” remains a “low” classification as determined by the CDC, which uses several metrics to classify the impact of COVID-19 illness on health and health care systems in a county.

Locally, public health officials reported 194 new infections for a total of 2,130 active cases on Wednesday and no new deaths. The single-day positivity rate was 17.7%, meaning that's the percentage of tests coming back positive for COVID-19.

The percentage of all emergency room visits statewide for patients with coronavirus symptoms was 5.5% during the week ending July 9 — the same as the previous week, according to the state report.

Another metric that health experts are watching closely is the number of COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater, which has been shown to be an early indicator of how quickly the virus may spread without relying on individual test results.

In the state’s latest report, 16.5 million coronavirus particles were found in wastewater samples during the week ending July 6 — up from 15.8 million the week prior.

By comparison, 100 million COVID-19 particles were found in wastewater samples in late January during the peak of the omicron surge.