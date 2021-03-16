Report: Seven more COVID-19 deaths reported at Guilford County nursing facilities

GREENSBORO — Seven more deaths at Guilford County nursing facilities are included in the latest congregate-living report released by state health officials on Tuesday.

At Carolina Pines of Greensboro, five deaths of residents were reported — 15 total — according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The nursing home at 109 S. Holden Road has experienced a total of 104 cases, 76 among residents and 28 involving staff members.

Two deaths among residents also were reported at Westchester Harbour — the first COVID-19 related deaths reported at the assisted-living facility at 630 Whittier Ave. in High Point. Overall, there have been 40 cases, 25 among residents and 15 staff members.

Messages seeking comment from officials at both facilities late Tuesday afternoon were not immediately returned.

The bi-weekly report also revealed that an outbreak at the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center has been declared over. That outbreak involved 20 cases — 12 residents and eight staff members. No deaths were reported.

The state's report does not indicate the dates when positive test results were received or when they were reported at the local level.