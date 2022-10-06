Reports: Plane crashes into Greensboro house

GREENSBORO — The pilot of a small plane survived a crash into a Greensboro house Thursday afternoon, multiple media sources report.

No one was inside the home on Birkdale Drive in the northwest part of the city, about two miles from the airport, reports WGHP/Fox8.

The plane took off from PTI and was in the air for five to six minutes before coming down around 4:20 p.m., according to FlightRadar24, an online flight tracker.

No one was injured, airport officials said.

Airport police and Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting responded to the scene along with Greensboro police and fire, PTI said in a news release.

The incident did not affect flights at the airport, a spokesperson for the airport said.

Photos from the scene appear to show what's left of a single engine biplane.