Repurposed with purpose: How a former Greensboro motel became an emergency shelter for the homeless this winter

Five years ago the nonprofit essentially stripped another dilapidated apartment complex down to the floors off English Street.

With the help of federal and local grants and loans earmarked for affordable housing, the nonprofit took the 1960s, single-story brick U-shaped complex — in slightly better condition than one the city tore down next door — and gave it a $1.1 million makeover.

"There are good people trying to do a lot of stuff, but quite honestly there’s not a lot of money to do it," Cooke said.

Called 2130 Everitt — more informally "the house of second chances" — it is a 16-unit apartment complex geared toward the homeless. And it's been mostly full ever since.

Partnership Homes just finished another 31-unit apartment complex across from Wiley Elementary with the first five tenants moving in late last month.

The existing complex had been abandoned and it took Partnership Homes two years to secure all the funding for major renovations.

Applicants must be homeless or in danger of being homeless.

'The timing worked out'