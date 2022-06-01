Residential rent rate hikes concern Greensboro tenants, organizations trying to help

GREENSBORO — Tom Browne awakened stressed on Tuesday, concerned that he would have to move that day to avoid a near-doubling of his rent.

In March, the property management company notified Browne and other residents of British Lake Village apartments that monthly rent would rise June 1 from between $475 and $600 to $1,030.

Browne and other residents don’t face the situation alone. It’s just one of many examples locally and nationwide of rising rents amid an affordable housing crunch.

Many residents already had moved out. But as Browne awaited help to load a U-Haul truck and leave, complex management at Brown Investment Properties reached a compromise with residents’ advocates at the Greensboro Housing Coalition.

Browne and other remaining residents — almost all seniors — can stay for now without the rent hike. That would change once Brown Investment renovated units and current tenants can move into them.

It will take at least four months before all units are renovated.

“That’s much more relaxing,” Browne said about his postponed move from his two-bedroom, two-bath apartment off Battleground Avenue.

Brown Investment Properties earlier attributed the rent hike to the “escalating cost of operation and the need for significant capital improvements.”

Browne had planned to move in temporarily with a cousin until he found another place to rent. The compromise means that he will stay in his apartment and pay the same rent — for now.

When his apartment is renovated, Browne will move in with the cousin and find another place to live.

“I can probably find somewhere reasonable,” he said.

That could pose a challenge.

The average two-bedroom apartment in the city rented for $1,100 a month in May, according to Zumper, a website that tracks rental real estate trends for homes, condos and apartments.

For a one-bedroom apartment, average monthly rent dropped to $985.

Neither British Lake nor New Garden Manor apartments, a nearby complex also managed by Brown Investment, are subsidized housing, said Josie Williams, the housing coalition’s executive director.

Both are owned by Brad and James Swisher and managed by Brown Investment Properties.

“We were engaged to advise them what’s best for the property going forward, from an economic standpoint,” said Peter Placentino, senior vice president of property management with Brown Investment Properties.

Williams is grateful that residents have some breathing room. She wants Brown Investment to tell them in writing. On Wednesday, a few more residents were packing, Williams said, unaware that they could stay longer under the compromise.

The coalition advocates for and provides resources to people with low to moderate incomes and those with special needs to secure or retain fair, safe, healthy and affordable housing.

Rent hikes long have been a fact of life. But in the last six to eight months, the coalition has received a rising number of calls about rent increases and the housing environment, Williams said.

“We are seeing complaints from different complexes where rent is being raised an exorbitant amount of money, and/or property owners are deciding to no longer take Section 8 vouchers,” Williams said.

Section 8 vouchers offer federal financial assistance that subsidizes rent for elderly, disabled and low-income families. When a subsidy goes away, that can lead to homelessness.

To Williams, the situation reminds her of the 2008 housing crisis. During and since, there hasn’t been enough affordable housing built.

“Now we are in a city and a state where affordable housing is even more nonexistent than it was in 2008,” Williams said.

“My concern is that people are raising these rents and people are getting forced out,” Williams said. “The consequences of that are really going to tell a story in the next few years.”

Then she was off to a meeting about McConnell Crossing, a mobile home park in Guilford County. Renters there have been told they must buy their home when their lease expires June 30, or vacate the premises, Williams said.

In April, Brown Investment delayed a rent increase until Oct. 1 at New Garden Manor, which is near British Lake Village.

That increase — up to $1,230 from $575 to $675 — would apply to residents with expired leases, living month-to-month at the complex.

Both British Lake Village and New Garden Manor are located in a “very nice area” off Battleground Avenue, Williams said.

But she said she found other monthly rents for comparable properties in the area at $800 to $900, if that much.

Williams said that the rent hike at British Lake “seems very exorbitant” for units with no amenities.

“Some apartments have green space, a park or gathering area, pool, where they pick up your trash,” Williams said. “This is just straight brick and mortar.”

Many seniors at British Lake live with limited mobility, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other respiratory issues. They have to live in first-floor units, Williams said.

Of the 116 residents at British Lake, about 58% have opted to stay, Placentino said.

They will pay the higher rent when they move to a newly-renovated unit, he said.

Williams questions how many elderly residents can afford it.

“There hasn’t been one elderly person that I have spoken with at British Lake that has told me that they can really afford to do that,” she said. “They just have nowhere else to go.”

Williams said she appreciated that Placentino was willing to work with the coalition on the issue of back rent that some residents owed.

Four or five residents owe back rent totaling more than $20,000, Williams said.

She had found a partner organization to cover the unpaid rent. She declined to say which one.

The organization will pay half that amount, and Brown Investment will absorb the rest, Placentino said.

That way, it won’t hurt the credit score of residents in arrears and make it difficult to find other housing.

Those residents who ultimately plan to move can stay while they find housing. But they need to update Brown Investment every two weeks.

At British Lake, Tom Browne said he does not owe back rent. He said he will write a rent check for June.

No one owes back rent at New Garden Manor, Williams said.

The housing coalition will work with residents there and at British Lake who plan to move to find decent, affordable housing, she said.

Last week, the coalition brought together partner agencies to explain to residents what each can offer. Some will need housing; some need help moving.

Before the compromise, Williams said she felt disheartened by the prospects facing senior citizens.

“This could be my mom,” Williams said. “My mom is 72 and she’s fixed income.”

“This is someone’s grandmother,” Williams added. “So I try to focus on what I can do. We have to keep fighting and moving forward in a way to address these circumstances.”

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

