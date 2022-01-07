 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Residents safely escape fire at apartment building Friday morning in Greensboro
Residents safely escape fire at apartment building Friday morning in Greensboro

File photo

GREENSBORO — No residents were injured in a fire Friday morning that destroyed four units at Grandview Point Apartments, according to Deputy Chief Dwayne Church of the Greensboro Fire Department.

Firefighters received the call at 6:17 a.m. and arrived at 6:23 a.m. to the apartment building in the 1800 block of McKnight Mill Road, Church said.

Seventeen personnel were on scene in six minutes, he said, and a second alarm was called to provide extra staffing.

A firefighter who received a minor injury was treated at the scene, Church said. The fire department set up a tent with heaters to provide occupants with a warm place to wait for assistance from the Red Cross.

Structure damage is estimated at $150,000, he said. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

