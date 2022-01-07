Residents safely escape fire at apartment building Friday morning in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — No residents were injured in a fire Friday morning that destroyed four units at Grandview Point Apartments, according to Deputy Chief Dwayne Church of the Greensboro Fire Department.

Firefighters received the call at 6:17 a.m. and arrived at 6:23 a.m. to the apartment building in the 1800 block of McKnight Mill Road, Church said.

Seventeen personnel were on scene in six minutes, he said, and a second alarm was called to provide extra staffing.

A firefighter who received a minor injury was treated at the scene, Church said. The fire department set up a tent with heaters to provide occupants with a warm place to wait for assistance from the Red Cross.

Structure damage is estimated at $150,000, he said. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.