GREENSBORO — Improving academic performance is one of the classic, and toughest, challenges in education.

In North Carolina, one way for schools to do that is by applying for something called “restart status.” Under the restart model, schools with low performance on state tests and a plan to improve can apply to receive flexibilities similar to ones received by charter schools — such as calendar, class size, staffing and how money is spent.

Out of the 126 schools in Guilford County, 24 are “restart” schools.

And Guilford County Schools is no longer going to be using a separate, longer calendar for most restart schools next year as it had before. Instead, all the restart and traditional schools will follow the same 180-day calendar.

The idea had been to give restart students just a bit of extra instruction time by starting earlier in August than what’s normally allowed for schools. But Superintendent Whitney Oakley said some restart schools had attendance problems and she thinks the district may do better with fewer calendars to complicate things for families with children at different schools.

That distinct calendar was one of the most noticeable markers of the restart schools. But not having a separate calendar doesn’t mean that the restart concept is going away.

Instead, Oakley said she and her staff are continuing a watch-and-wait approach with the existing restart schools. Since the 2021-22 school year, they’ve put a halt on adding any new restart schools. That’s despite the learning losses of the pandemic making more schools eligible to apply. On the other hand, she said, they haven’t dropped the model at any schools either.

The biggest thing they are trying to evaluate is how well a strategy called “Opportunity Culture” is working in improving academic performance at the restart schools. By paying extra to recruit effective teachers to lead and coach their peers, or take on additional students, the schools think they can make progress on recruiting and retaining great educators in the face of what they say is a shortage of experienced instructors.

The charter-like flexibility for staffing offered by the restart school model can free up some money for the positions, and to target specific grades and subject areas.

The idea for Opportunity Culture came from Public Impact, a Chapel-Hill based company whose leaders designed and created the strategy in 2009. The cornerstone of that strategy, and the part that Oakley thinks is likely doing the most good, is the multi-classroom leader position.

Multi-classroom leaders coach and take accountability for the teachers under them. They also do some direct teaching, either with their own class or in other teachers’ classrooms.

Schools also have the option to add “expanded-impact” teachers — educators who agree to instruct a larger number of students than what’s typically expected.

In 2019, the district announced that the first nine schools to try out Opportunity Culture saw student performance on key subjects improve. The schools that implemented Opportunity Culture in that first year improved more than the district as a whole in both reading and math at the fourth-, sixth- and seventh-grade levels. For third, fifth and eighth grades, the schools improved more than the district in one but not both subjects.

Oakley said over the past two years, the average restart elementary school increased overall state test scores by about 7.6 percentage points. In comparison, among the other “Title I” schools (which serve a high proportion of low-income students) the increase was only 5.6 percentage points.

However, the situation was reversed for middle schools. The average restart middle school increased by 2.5 percentage points, which was less than the 3.9 percentage point increase at the other Title I middle schools in the district.

None of these are exactly direct comparisons, but differences between the middle school and elementary school performances are fodder for district leaders to keep watching and analyzing before deciding what direction to take next.

Kelsey Gomez is a multi-classroom leader serving at Fairview Elementary School, a restart school in High Point. Gomez works with kindergarten through second grades, directly coaching and working alongside eight of the eleven teachers. That can take a variety of forms, with one example being splitting the class up into groups, with herself and a teacher each working with different students.

Gomez said that the big improvement for students is not from what she teaches them, but how working together in the classroom increases their teachers’ trust in her and willingness to listen to suggestions.

“I wish I’d had this as a teacher — someone to come in and build me up and help me fix the things I was doing wrong before they became bad habits instead of having to unlearn them years later,” she said.