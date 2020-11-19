Resupply and demand: Some of Cone Health's most crucial work fighting COVID-19 is happening ... in a warehouse

When disinfectant wipes became unavailable, Cone Health produced its own. Boxes of them are stacked in the warehouse, which is a couple of miles from Moses Cone Hospital.

"It's thinking out of the box," said Robert Tastet, who works with Griffin.

Tastet said their team partners with other departments across Cone Health and uses analytics to determine how much of a product needs to be ordered — and how far ahead. For instance, the health system is currently using one million pairs of medium-sized gloves a month.

"It's a constant moving target. If you stay in front of it, you avoid that fear factor" of scarce supplies, Tastet said. "In clinical care, you can't run out."

In the warehouse, Angela Westmoreland fields telephone calls from various Cone Health departments about their supply needs, some of which are urgent.

"I know patients' needs start here in this building," she said. "It could be my mom, my dad, my sister, my brother."

Staff shirts say "Health Care Supply Chain Heroes" — a message relayed to them by Cone Health's top executives, who have stopped at the 111,000-square-foot warehouse to personally thank them.