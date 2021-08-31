 Skip to main content
Retired postal clerk from Guilford County wins Fast Play jackpot, NC Education Lottery officials announce
Retired postal clerk from Guilford County wins Fast Play jackpot, NC Education Lottery officials announce

JULIAN — Reba Siler and her husband celebrated their win of a $104,596 Fast Play jackpot with T-Bone steaks for dinner Thursday night, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

Although popular today, North Carolina's lottery was controversial and nearly wasn't passed by the General Assembly.

“I’m kind of at a loss for words,” Siler of Julian said in the release. “I’m still processing it. My husband and I decided to go to the store and buy some tickets, and the rest is history!”

She played the $5 Rockin’ Bingo game at the RD Food Mart on Alamance Church Road in Julian on Wednesday. In the Fast Play game, $5 tickets win half of the jackpot at the time of the win, according to the release.

Siler, a retired postal clerk, said the money will pay to fix one of her storage houses.

“It’s going toward some much needed home repairs,” she said. “And the rest we’re just going to save for our long-term care because we’re both retired.”

Siler claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings she took home $74,003.

“Oh, it feels great!” she exclaimed. “I am so happy, I couldn’t even sleep last night. But I did take out two T-bone steaks and I’m going to make a great dinner!”

