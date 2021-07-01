Return of the natives: Thanks to campaign, younger people are back in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — David Furr’s acting has earned him starring roles on Broadway, television, commercials and films — and a Tony Award nomination.
Now, he will be a more familiar face in the city in which he grew up.
Furr and his family have bought a house here. It will give them more space than their New York apartment. They will be close to their parents and other family.
Furr will continue to travel to New York and elsewhere for acting work.
“It’s been great to see the ways in which Greensboro has changed,” he said. “It’s bigger and seems like it’s got a lot more to offer than it did in the 1980s.”
Furr will be among 17 new “boomerangs” to be announced today by Action Greensboro, an arm of the Greensboro Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Boomerang Greensboro Campaign seeks to attract to the city those they’ve lost — people between the ages 30 to 55, who were born here, attended college here or are professionals who formerly lived here.
Also among the 17: Tristan Bailey, a graduate of N.C. A&T; and Sara Beth Verm, a native of the city.
That brings to 27 the number of new boomerangs returning this year.
Furr, Bailey and Verm come from different locales and circumstances. But each speaks of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on their decisions to come home.
Since the campaign’s official launch last fall, Action Greensboro has reached out to more than 250 boomerang prospects and provided services to dozens of talented individuals looking to return, said Cecelia Thompson, executive director of Action Greensboro.
“The number of relocations has exceeded our expectations,” Thompson said.
She attributed the campaign’s success to “our creative marketing strategy, community support and national migration patterns.”
“Boomerangs are securing jobs at Greensboro businesses and positions in health care and education,” Thompson said. “Additionally, many are entrepreneurs and remote workers. This campaign is helping to fill in-demand workforce needs growing the local tax base.”
Let’s meet three recent boomerangs.
Return of this native
Since arriving in New York 22 years ago, David Furr has racked up a long list of credits.
That national acting career will continue as he, wife Carrie Plew and their two young children move to the couple’s home state.
The family came to Greensboro last Thanksgiving for a break from the long COVID-19 quarantine in their New York apartment. After several months of renting, they bought a house near Guilford College. They divide their time between New York and their new home.
“We’ve just wanted to have access to our family and to let our kids get to know them as much as we can,” Furr said.
The couple also considered living space.
“We’ve had a great apartment in New York City,” Furr said. “But as our family has grown, we’ve been eager for room to spread out. My acting career has basically been why we’ve stayed in New York. But technology has presented an opportunity to open that up a bit. Submitting on-camera and voiceover auditions from home has become the norm.
“So why not do it from Greensboro, where we can have some of the other things we are interested in at this point in life?”
Action Greensboro’s boomerang campaign did not recruit them. But it has become a welcome resource, Furr said.
It offered to connect them with real estate agents and provided information on topics such as neighborhoods and schools.
Greensboro has changed, Furr said. His wife grew up in Burlington and attended college here.
“What used to be ‘out in the county’ has been developed and turned into now-established residential neighborhoods,” Furr said. “There are major new roads and arteries to shoot you around and through town, and that took some getting used to. And there are some great locations like downtown that were just so different when I was a kid.”
Now 49, Furr graduated from Page High School in 1990 and Appalachian State University in 1994. He received a master’s degree from Alabama Shakespeare Festival’s Professional Actor Training Program through the University of Alabama.
New York brought Broadway roles in plays such as “Burn This” with Adam Driver, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” with Kathleen Turner and Bill Irwin and “Accent on Youth” with David Hyde Pierce.
“Noises Off” earned Furr a Tony Award nomination in 2016 for best featured actor in a play.
He previously had won the Actors’ Equity Foundation’s annual St. Clair Bayfield Award for his role as Orlando in the Public Theatre’s production of “As You Like It.”
Movie roles have included “The Highwaymen” with Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson and “Evening” with Meryl Streep, Glenn Close and Claire Danes.
TV has brought him a long list of recurring guest star roles, including the CBS drama “Bull” and “The Man in the High Castle,” on Amazon Prime.
He has appeared in commercials for Time Warner Cable and Campbell’s soup.
In addition to continuing acting, Furr hopes to work with area universities, bringing his practical experience from New York and Los Angeles to students.
“I’m also interested in possibilities I don’t expect,” he said. “Who knows how Greensboro might find a special use for someone with that experience?”
Bright lights, not-so-big city
After six years of living in Fayetteville, Tristan Bailey longed for a change.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown had been confining.
“I wanted a bigger city than Fayetteville, but not quite Charlotte or Raleigh,” Bailey said. “I kind of wanted a mix of that big-city feel with the small-town community.”
The Apex native found that in Greensboro, where she graduated from N.C. A&T in 2013.
Bailey moved back in June 2020, to manage marketing and special events for Guilford County Parks.
She had enjoyed Greensboro during her college years.
“I loved how many schools there were in the area,” Bailey said. “There was a great opportunity to meet people that were unlike my hometown and get a diversity of people. I joined a multicultural sorority and it really exposed me to a lot of different backgrounds and lifestyles that I wasn’t used to.”
After graduation, monthly visits to the city for sorority gatherings had kept her in touch.
“Since coming back, it feels like the beer scene in Greensboro has exploded,” she said. “I love going out to breweries downtown. The local food scene here is just so good. I wasn’t as familiar with that as I thought I was, until I actually moved back.”
Action Greensboro and the boomerangs campaign connected Bailey with young professionals’ groups such as synerG and the Future Fund. She attended networking events and met other young adults with similar interests.
She praises the idea of the boomerangs campaign.
“When I was here, I thought I knew all that Greensboro had to offer,” she said. “But I did lose touch a little bit. It’s great that there are now these resources to remind people how great Greensboro is and the opportunities that people have when they return.”
After arriving in Greensboro, she bought a house through the city’s first-time homebuyer program, which provided $10,000 toward the down payment.
She closed on her home in April. Four days later, she turned 30.
“My biggest birthday gift, ever,” she said.
You can go home again
After leaving her hometown of Greensboro 23 years ago, Sara Beth Verm returned in mid-June with her husband, Justin, and their four children.
They bought a home across from Northwest Guilford High School, from which Verm graduated in 1993.
“It feels surreal to be back living here, seeing Greensboro with fresh eyes after so long of being gone,” she said.
They returned to the city where her family worshipped at First Presbyterian Church, and where Sara Beth studied at Greensboro Ballet.
Sara Beth Hamlin and Justin Verm met while working at Davidson College after graduation. They married and moved to Annapolis, Md., and then to Venezuela, where they did mission work for a year.
They returned to Justin’s hometown of Houston and had four children. After 16 years there, their desire deepened to return to North Carolina.
It took seven years. It finally happened because her husband’s employer allowed him to work remotely as a business analyst during the pandemic.
The Boomerang Greensboro Campaign came along at the perfect time, Sara Beth said. Her parents had moved to Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia. Her in-laws headed to Asheville.
“I thought, ‘Wow, this is perfect for me,’” Sara Beth said. “This is exactly who I am and what we are doing.”
She had to figure out where to live and how to get her children into school.
Action Greensboro’s Thompson answered her questions or connected her with others who could. The campaign sent a welcome package of local snacks and brochures.
“It meant so much to know I had a resource here who was very connected,” Sara Beth said.
Being back in Greensboro, she added, “feels like a big hug.”
Friends have brought baked goods, fresh flowers and fruit.
“Greensboro has always felt like a wonderful place to live,” she said. “But I needed to leave for a while. I needed to have adventure to see more of the world.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.