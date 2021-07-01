Return of the natives: Thanks to campaign, younger people are back in Greensboro

“We’ve just wanted to have access to our family and to let our kids get to know them as much as we can,” Furr said.

The couple also considered living space.

“We’ve had a great apartment in New York City,” Furr said. “But as our family has grown, we’ve been eager for room to spread out. My acting career has basically been why we’ve stayed in New York. But technology has presented an opportunity to open that up a bit. Submitting on-camera and voiceover auditions from home has become the norm.

“So why not do it from Greensboro, where we can have some of the other things we are interested in at this point in life?”

Action Greensboro’s boomerang campaign did not recruit them. But it has become a welcome resource, Furr said.

It offered to connect them with real estate agents and provided information on topics such as neighborhoods and schools.

Greensboro has changed, Furr said. His wife grew up in Burlington and attended college here.