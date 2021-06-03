Revolution Ridge opens at the Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO — Twin 4-year-old girls Sarah and Sarai Dean finally got to see what they had been peeking at from behind construction fencing for months.

And they weren’t disappointed when the Greensboro Science Center opened its $15.5 million expansion — Revolution Ridge — with a special preview Thursday.

“I loved the hippos and the flamingos,” Sarah said.

“And I liked the turtle,” added Sarai, who had just come from the Shearer Animal Health Center, where a Burmese star tortoise was getting a veterinary checkup in full view of visitors.

The comments would have heartened Glenn Dobrogosz.

At an earlier ribbon cutting, the Science Center's CEO talked about a cartoon he’d seen that morning in which a little boy asks: “When will I understand the meaning of life?”

Dobrogosz said it got him thinking about what age that might be.